Kansas led Missouri women’s basketball wire-to-wire and defeated the Tigers 75-47 in the second round of the WNIT on Monday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry combined for 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists, and the Jayhawks shot 50% from behind the arc as a team.
Hayley Frank led the way for Missouri with 17 points, but the team shot 37.3% from the field and made just five 3-pointers. Sixteen turnovers did not help matters for MU, and the cold shooting and lack of ball security summed up the main struggles for the Tigers throughout the season.
Forty-seven points was Missouri’s second-lowest scoring output of the season. Arkansas held the Tigers to 33 points on Feb. 12.
The Jayhawks set the tone early. Kansas jumped out to a 9-0 lead at the 4:08 mark of the first quarter after MU began the game shooting 0 for 6 from the floor.
“We had a tendency early on to try to do too much too fast instead of trusting the ball movement in the flow of the offense,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said.
A deep Frank 3-pointer broke the seal on the rim for the Tigers, beginning a 7-0 run that swung momentum in the visitors’ favor.
Kansas (21-11) led 18-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but nine combined points from Frank and Ashton Judd enabled Missouri to keep pace.
A Haley Troup 3-pointer cut the Jayhawk lead to two points at the 8:40 mark of the second quarter. But a 2:31 scoring drought accompanied by a quick 3-point barrage from Kansas allowed the home team to expand the lead to 28-18.
That run proved to be the difference in the game, as Missouri (18-14) was never able to cut the deficit to less than seven.
“I felt like they threw the first punch and then we fought back and just didn’t have enough,” Pingeton said. “It was not our night offensively, that’s for sure.”
Kansas held the Tigers scoreless for 5:06 before Sara-Rose Smith hit an and-1 layup with six seconds remaining in the half. However, the Jayhawks got the last laugh, as Franklin hit a jumper at the buzzer to extend the KU lead to 42-26.
Outside of the offensive explosion in the middle of the first quarter, the Tigers struggled to find any form of rhythm on offense. Kansas capitalized thanks to a 6-for-9 shooting mark from behind the arc, which was led by Franklin’s 14 points.
The Jayhawks remained dominant over the course of the third quarter, holding Missouri to just six points on 2-for-13 shooting.
The home team held a 58-32 lead going into the fourth quarter, and it maintained a comfortable advantage through the end of the game.
Missouri’s season comes to a close in the second round of the WNIT. The Tigers failed to meet preseason expectations for the second straight season, but with a strong incoming recruiting class and a host of key returners, there is promise for the future of the program.
“You know, (the team) showed up every day and went to work for us,” Pingeton said. “It’s not what any of us wanted, but it’s a special group of young ladies and it’s OK for it to hurt.”
Kansas will advance to take on Nebraska (18-14) in the “Super 16” between March 22-24.