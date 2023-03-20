Kansas led Missouri women’s basketball wire-to-wire and defeated the Tigers 75-47 in the second round of the WNIT on Monday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry combined for 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists, and the Jayhawks shot 50% from behind the arc as a team.

