Heading to Athens, Georgia, to face off against No. 21 Georgia, Missouri women’s basketball needed a break. Both the Bulldogs and Tigers came into the game on three-game losing streaks and were looking for a dominating victory to regain momentum nearing the end of SEC play. The Tigers didn’t get anything handed to them in Georgia in the 74-49 loss.
Fighting to get out of an ongoing offensive slump and not having leading scorer Aijha Blackwell due to coaching decisions, Missouri had very few bright spots Thursday.
But one standout performer was sophomore center Jayla Kelly.
With LaDazhia Williams filling in Blackwell’s starting position, Kelly moved into Williams’ role as a player to come off the bench and provide size in the paint.
“I thought we had a really good performance out of Jayla Kelly, really proud of her minutes,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “It’s been fun to see her come along for us. But outside of that, I thought we looked pretty exhausted.”
With 6-foot-4 Jenna Staiti posted up on the blocks, the Tigers needed to find ways to contain her without using too much help-side defense. Kelly answered the call. She smothered Staiti any time she inbounded and began to post up. This defensive effort gave way for three steals and two blocks.
While that didn’t quite stop Georgia’s leading scorer, it helped slow her down while also giving Missouri the breaks it needed. Her defense led to offense. The 6-foot-3 center came in averaging 1.2 points and her career-high was four points. Against the Bulldogs, she set her career-high with 10 points and a season-high five rebounds. Kelly tied with Williams and guard Hayley Frank for lead scorer for Missouri.
“That’s how you extend your minutes,” Pingeton said. “She’s always had really good hands and did a pretty good job playing with pace. I just I thought she was really active on both ends and I’m so proud of her.”
Offensively, the Tigers have been seen little to no signs of life in the past four outings.
The slump continued in Georgia and was heightened with pressure to score on the rise without Blackwell’s 15.4 points per game. Kelly had big shoes to fill and played a season high 19 minutes in doing so. With a dark cloud hanging over Missouri at the end of conference play, individually, Kelly has been a glimmer of light.