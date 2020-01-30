After a quick 5-0 start for Missouri women’s basketball, Kentucky’s defense cracked down.
The Tigers scored a jumper, layup and free throw in quick succession to open Thursday’s contest. It obviously wasn’t how Wildcats head coach Matthew Mitchell wanted the game to go. On the following possession, he employed a full-court press.
Kentucky’s press did its job for the rest of the game, and paired with another struggling shooting performance, the No. 13 Wildcats easily handed the Tigers a 62- 47 loss at Mizzou Arena.
Mitchell’s squad did so without its biggest offensive weapon, sophomore Rhyne Howard, who would miss the next few weeks due to a broken finger.
No stretch of time was more indicative of Kentucky’s stifling defense than the 9:14 mark in the first quarter to 3:29 into the second quarter. The Tigers (5-16, 2-6 SEC) went without a field goal and coughed up 10 turnovers, feeding a 20-2 Wildcats run.
“Tonight what we were trying to do was just try to make Missouri catch the ball below the free throw line and have to work the entire court with pressure,” Mitchell said. “We felt like we could be disruptive if we did it as a team.”
“I thought we looked pretty undisciplined with our press offense,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. “We talked a lot about the importance of just spacing, because they can really get after you and screw you up, so that spacing, that screen action, that separation, that pace of the game is so important.”
As disruptive as the Wildcats defense was, the Tigers’ scoring troubles were as much of a culprit in the loss. Kentucky’s guards didn’t just press in the full court but in the half court as well, and Missouri’s small size and lack of a strong ball handler kept the offense at a stand still. The 3-point shot didn’t help, as MU’s typical long-range effectiveness fell to a 2 for 18 clip.
Missouri’s first 3 came late, with 5:09 left in the third quarter, but it was a shot that had the chance to spark some momentum. Dangerously close to a shot-clock violation, Jordan Chavis caught the ball at the logo near half court and heaved a shot right before the buzzer. It landed with a swish through the net, perhaps the cleanest shot for the Tigers on the night. The Mizzou Arena crowd got onto its feet after the shot cut into the Wildcats’ 20-point lead.
Kentucky wasted no time widening the lead in the following minutes, cutting off Missouri’s opportunity to climb back into the game.
“Against a team like Kentucky, they make it so hard to get into any kind of rhythm offensively,” Pingeton said.
A second opportunity to mount a comeback bridged the third and fourth quarters, as the Tigers went on a 12-4 run marked by Kentucky turnovers and Amber Smith putting in work with six points in the paint. Aijha Blackwell added a pair of free throws as part of her team-high 17 points.
With time running out, the Tigers could have responded to the pressure one of two ways — by rising to meet the level of play needed in the moment or falling back to undisciplined patterns.
The latter was the case, marked by continued turnovers like the one from Smith, who had the ball stripped as she tried again to score in the paint. Smith’s decision to put the ball on the floor with three defenders around her was another frustrating moment in what has been a challenging season.
Exactly halfway through the SEC schedule, Missouri has a matchup with No. 21 Arkansas before what may be the easiest stretch of the season against some of the fellow basement dwellers in the conference, such as Florida (11-10, 2-6 SEC) and Mississippi (7-14, 0-8 SEC). A win against the Razorbacks would take the most complete game the Tigers can put together, but it would provide just the momentum needed for a winning streak to end the season.
Tipoff for the matchup with Arkansas is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network or KTGR.