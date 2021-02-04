A swarm of red jerseys crowded the paint on one end of the court, while on the other, those same jerseys planted themselves around the perimeter for 3-pointer after 3-pointer.
Arkansas women’s basketball treated Thursday’s rivalry game against Missouri like a strategically-planned business meeting.
In a rematch from a Jan. 3 thriller in Fayetteville, Arkansas came out victorious once again, draining key shot after key shot to sneak by the Tigers for the second time 85-80 at Mizzou Arena.
The Razorbacks (13-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) did what they do best, lighting up their opponent from beyond the arc. Arkansas’ 53.8% clip from the 3-point line ran the Tigers into as deep as an 18-point hole in the third quarter. Despite the fiery shooting, Missouri (6-7, 2-6) proved again it can hang with the best of them — but not beat them: it was the fourth time this year the Tigers lost to a ranked foe by single digits .
“I’ve been in a whole bunch of five to six points games all year long, it just seems like one after the one every time,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “(The Tigers) continue to improve and they’re so hard to guard offensively. If all you look at is the record and not the nitty-gritty, the nuts and bolts, you don’t realize how talented that team is.”
Missouri sophomore guard Lauren Hansen notched a season-high 19 points. At the hands of Hansen, who exploded in the second half with 12 points , Arkansas began to sweat with its lead dwindling.
After the Razorbacks made national waves a week ago by beating No. 3 UConn, it looked like it was Missouri’s turn to make a statement. Missouri took a 76-75 lead with 2:23 left, its first since being up 2-0, and looked to be controlling the momentum.
However, the shots eventually dried up, with Arkansas going on a 10-4 run at that point to win. It was only a matter of time before Hansen made her aggressive presence felt.
“I’m so proud of her,” Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said when asked about Hansen’s performance. “I felt like she’d been playing with a little bit of a backpack. She came up to me today and we had a really good conversation … and at halftime, you could tell she was having a really good game, just shooting with confidence and not forcing it.”
Five other Tigers scored in double digits. Following Hansen, Aijha Blackwell finished with another double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. The other four Tigers were Hayley Frank (12 points), Shannon Dufficy (12), Shug Dickson (11) and Ladazhia Williams (10).
The Tigers had a solid shooting night with a 48.4% mark against the Razorbacks, who found themselves with a hotter hand from just about everywhere on the court. That kind of offensive showcase, despite being paired with defeat, is refreshing for a Missouri team that shot 38.5% against Kentucky and 33.3% against Florida.
Arkansas’ sharpshooter was guard Destiny Slocum, who for the first half didn’t miss a shot. The 5-foot-7 redshirt senior moved around the court with poise and unwavering confidence, scoring the second-highest points for her team with 22. She made 6-of-8 3s and finished with a double-double by posting 10 assists.
While Slocum was a problem for the Tigers’ defense to contain, they couldn’t forget about guard Chelsea Dungee. The SEC’s leading scorer at 22.2 points per game led the Razorbacks with 27 points. Rounding out the already-stacked Arkansas backcourt was guard Amber Ramirez, who added 17 points of her own.
In a string of heartbreaking losses, the Tigers have been struggling to get over the hump in close games in the SEC. Fighting off discouragement and adversity, Missouri still has the rest of February to prove that it is more than what its record shows.
“I’m learning that we can play with anybody,” Blackwell said. “We can play with anybody in the country, any given night. I’m learning that we need to just find a way to finish games and we’re right there we just need to get over the hump.”
Next up for the Tigers will be their first rescheduled game of the season, against Auburn. After the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues Jan. 10, the two teams are scheduled to meet at noon Saturday at Auburn Arena.