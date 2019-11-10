Missouri trailed for almost the entire game, but still managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
After late heroics from Aijha Blackwell put the Tigers up three with free throws to shoot late in the fourth quarter Sunday, it looked like Missouri was on the verge of a comeback win over historic rival Nebraska. Instead, the Cornhuskers escaped the stranglehold to force overtime and push on to a wild 90-85 victory.
“I felt like we lost and won the game about six times,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.
After Missouri (1-1) spent much of the game trailing by single digits, Blackwell led a late charge, tying the game at 68 with a 3-pointer and assisting Amber Smith for a three-point play that gave the Tigers their first lead with 2:07 left.
With 21 points in 28 minutes, Blackwell put forth a much-improved performance after struggling with foul trouble in Tuesday’s win over Western Illinois. But after making a huge steal with 12 seconds left and a 76-73 lead, the freshman missed two free throws that could have put a cap on a dramatic victory.
“Those two free throws were crucial,” Blackwell said. “It’s still a lot in my head, but I just have to get in the gym (to practice).”
On the ensuing possession, a miscommunication on defense left Nebraska’s Sam Haiby open for a corner three that sent the game into overtime. Blackwell and Jordan Chavis double-teamed Leigha Brown on the play, leaving Haiby free to take the shot. Nebraska (2-0) went on to control the overtime period as Missouri’s chance slipped away.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton noted that Blackwell’s free throws were far from the only small moment that decided the game.
“That game was not lost at the free throw line,” Pingeton said. “We’re not even in that game without Aijha doing what she did. But I think sometimes as an athlete that’s what you dwell on.”
The Tigers, who were playing the Cornhuskers for the second time since both teams departed the Big 12, actually relied on free throws all afternoon to stay within striking distance when shots weren’t falling. Despite shooting just 36.5% on field goals, Missouri was never out of the game thanks to scoring 31 points from the line.
“One thing that was a huge key for us today was to try to guard without fouling,” Williams said. “I thought they did a really good job of finding ways to get themselves to the free throw line to really give themselves some momentum to get back in it.”
With two high-scoring, overtime games to start the season, it seems like Missouri has already endured plenty of drama and high-stakes moments. Despite Sunday’s loss, Pingeton touched on the value of playing such close games early in the schedule.
“I think you get a lot more out of that than playing an easy team and beating them by 40,” Pingeton said. “I anticipate you’ll see even more games that are a lot closer this year because of the caliber of non-conference schedule that we’re playing, but I definitely think it gives us a chance to really see where we’re at.”
The Tigers will wrap up their three-game season-opening homestand with a matchup against Northern Iowa. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.