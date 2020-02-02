It was going to be Missouri women’s basketball’s best win of the year.
Playing at home against No. 25 Arkansas, a team they lost to by 17 three weeks ago, the Tigers had held a healthy lead since the first quarter. With 5:32 remaining in regulation, a Hayley Frank jumper gave the Tigers a 69-56 lead, their largest of the game.
Then everything changed.
After calling a timeout, the Razorbacks rolled out an aggressive press defense that stalled Missouri’s momentum. The Tigers racked up turnovers and miscues as Arkansas pulled off an 11-0 run, eventually forcing overtime and emerging victorious, 85-81.
“I’m proud of our kids, I thought we really battled,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I thought down the stretch, that full-court pressure really put us on our heels, which is unfortunate.”
It was a matter of timing for Arkansas, who intentionally waited until the brink of defeat to unveil its last-ditch strategy.
“Until that point that we did it, I didn’t feel like the game had gotten away from us,” Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors said. “We were on the cusp at that point. If we come out of that timeout and they score again, we obviously don’t win the game because it doesn’t get to overtime.”
At various points in the game, the Tigers looked as confident as they had all season, swarming one another in celebration after every big basket drew them closer to an upset victory. The somber, silent group that filed down the tunnel after the final buzzer seemed almost like a different team entirely.
Just as it had in last month’s loss at Arkansas, Missouri (5-17, 2-7 SEC) leapt out in front in the first quarter. With about 30 seconds remaining, Hannah Schuchts threw a loose ball off an opponent’s body and out of bounds, setting the Tigers up for one of the final possessions of the period. Frank drained a 3, and the Tigers earned a 19-10 lead and a standing ovation as the quarter drew to a close.
Arkansas (18-4, 6-3) pushed back early in the second, embarking on an 8-0 run that forced a timeout from Pingeton. But Amber Smith responded with a layup to end the drought, and another Frank deep shot with seconds remaining made the Tigers lead 35-27 at halftime.
Smith enjoyed one of her best games of the season, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds. It was an offensive revival of sorts for Missouri, which had eight different players score and reached its highest point total since the opening week of the season.
“I think it’s just trusting myself and my teammates, and just letting the game come to me,” Smith said.
Missouri had been overcome in its first meeting with Arkansas by Chelsea Dungee’s 38-point performance. On Sunday, Dungee was quiet with six points on 2-of-18 shooting, but Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez carried the Razorbacks by combining for 59 points.
“She’s got to take shots and be aggressive for those other shots to come from the other kids,” Neighbors said of Dungee. “The fact that we’ve won a few games in a row with her averaging about 10 points a game shows that kid’s growth. She’s learned to do other things when the shot’s not falling.”
With the game’s late afternoon tipoff setting it up for a direct conflict with the Super Bowl, it was safe to expect a smaller crowd than usual at Mizzou Arena. In a game that came down to such small margins, Neighbors knows that the scheduling may have had an impact.
“I did do a little fist bump when I found out the Chiefs had won (the AFC Championship) and that we were going to be having a four o’clock game (on Super Bowl Sunday),” Neighbors said. “If it saved us one point tonight, it mattered.”
Arkansas forced 10 turnovers while surrendering just one in the second half, and came away with its first win in Columbia since 2014. Missouri suffered its third straight loss, keeping it mired near the bottom of the SEC standings.
The Tigers will hit the road twice this week, playing at Georgia on Thursday and LSU on Sunday.