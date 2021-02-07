Missouri came out firing in Sunday's matchup against Auburn. Strong openings to each half by Missouri gave it the edge it needed.
Despite Auburn looking threatening multiple times throughout the game, this was Missouri's most comfortable game in over a month. Missouri took the lead with 7:11 to go in the first quarter and never gave it back. Missouri's 85-75 victory is its first game decided by double digits since its Dec. 31st loss to Alabama.
Missouri began the first half with a tremendous first quarter, scoring 31 points on 75% shooting from the field and 80% from 3. Freshman guard Mama Dembele played a big role in Missouri's first quarter success, swiping the ball from Auburn three times. These efforts put Missouri up 14 after the first, but the turnover bug reared its ugly head again in the second quarter, as Auburn cranked up the pressure defensively and forced four turnovers. By the end of the first half, Auburn was only down by three points.
"We had some really good stretches tonight, then we had some breakdown stretches. Those are the ones that really continue to hurt us." Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
The second half began with a good stretch, as Missouri went on a 20-4 run to begin the third quarter. Missouri started the quarter going 7-7 from the field and found itself up by 19 halfway through the third, but Auburn cut the lead back down to 12 by the end of the third quarter. Both teams would trade baskets in the fourth quarter, but Missouri came out victorious.
Missouri moved the ball around well, as the team combined for 20 assists. Setting each other up for success, Missouri spread the wealth with five players scoring more than 10 points. LaDazhia Williams led the way with 19 points, followed by Shug Dickson and Haley Troup, who both had 13 points.
Aijah Blackwell had yet another impressive performance, putting up 12 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth straight double double. Blackwell held Unique Thompson to only two offensive rebounds, which went a long way in holding Auburn to only seven second-chance points.
Missouri sophomore guard Lauren Hansen played her first game against her former school, scoring ninepoints off the bench. Hansen played for Auburn for her freshman season before transferring to Missouri.
Missouri overcame a great performance from Auburn sophomore guard Honesty Scott-Grayson, who put up a career-high 30 points. Missouri made sure not to let Auburn's star forward Unique Thompson control the game, but Thompson still put up a double double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Missouri will be in for a tough test Thursday, when it takes on No. 2 South Carolina at 6 p.m. in Columbia, S.C. .