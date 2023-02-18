It was the day before the 2019 girls basketball Class 5 District 8 tournament championship game between Jefferson City and Troy Buchanan. Surprisingly, Jays star forward Micah Linthacum was lying on a medical bed, donating plasma for local burn patients.
Despite this, she fully expected to play significant minutes in the next day’s game. After all, she was a two-time all-district athlete and rated the No. 18 forward in the Class of 2019 by ESPNW HoopGurlz.
However, donating plasma can dehydrate a person and cause immense fatigue. So, when Micah Linthacum began to lose consciousness on the court in the title game, Sarah Linthacum knew exactly why.
“So she's in the middle of the game, and she kinda starts to go fuzzy,” Sarah Linthacum said. “Our coaches checked on her and she just did not respond. We had to help get her to the stage and bring her plenty of food and salt."
Jefferson City went on to beat Troy, but the Jays’ coaching staff was perplexed as to why Micah Linthacum decided to donate plasma the day before such a big game.
Guided by their Christian faith and generous personalities, that is just how the Linthacum family operates.
Columbia: a second home
In the Linthacum household, the University of Missouri reigns supreme. From dressing up as MU football players for Halloween to attending games on the hill, Sarah, Micah and Hannah Linthacum have had black and gold running through their veins from a young age.
“We have camcorder videos where Mic and I were filming a dance video, and you can just hear my dad screaming at Mizzou football in the background,” Sarah Linthacum said with a laugh.
That passion stems from a family history of college athletes in Columbia. The sisters’ great-grandfather played Missouri football for a year before being drafted into World War II. Their grandfather played football for two years but then injured his foot, halting his career. He went on to enter basic training for the Korean War shortly after.
Larry Linthacum, their father, committed to play football for the Tigers in 1986. After redshirting in his first season, the rangy tight end recorded 36 catches for 387 yards in 33 games played.
The athletic genes certainly translated to his daughters. After growing up surrounded by sports on their family’s Benton farm and then moving to Maryville for four years, the Linthacums landed in the state capital.
High achievers in high school
Jefferson City has a rich history of girls basketball success, but in Micah Linthacum’s freshman season in 2015, the Jays were undergoing somewhat of a rebuild.
However, Micah Linthacum and a host of other freshmen guided Jefferson City to the district title game against Waynesville, where they suffered a 56-52 defeat. Still, the 2015-16 team began a new dynasty in the mid-Missouri region.
Micah Linthacum was done with losing district championships after that. She led Jefferson City to three straight district titles and its first-ever state championship appearance in 2019, finishing as one of the most accomplished players in Jays’ history.
After that, it was a no-brainer for Micah Linthacum to commit to the Tigers and carry on her family’s legacy. After receiving plenty of attention from other teams, Micah Linthacum chose to join MU women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton’s program before the 2019-20 season.
Two years later, Micah Linthacum’s sister Sarah Linthacum joined her at Missouri. Sarah Linthacum played with her older sister for two seasons in high school, and she also played for the same Nike EYBL program called Mizzou Phenom in Columbia.
However, Sarah Linthacum carved out her own story and quickly emerged from her sister's shadow. She earned 2021 Class 6A All-State honors and was a three-time all-district performer, averaging 11 points and eight rebounds per game her senior year.
Playing alongside each other was a special experience for both of them, and with it came plenty of great memories.
"I remember in the district championship against Troy, (Sarah) got that and-1 under the basket, and someone on the video crew happened to get it on camera,” Micah Linthacum said. “Going back and watching it with the team and celebrating her is something I'll never forget."
Sarah Linthacum acted as the bridge between the two sisters. After playing with Micah Linthacum for her first two years of high school, she competed alongside Hannah for her final two years.
Sarah Linthacum finished her high school career and committed to Missouri before the 2021 season. While she explored her options more than Micah Linthacum — and, eventually, Hannah Linthacum — did, Missouri always seemed like the right place.
Challenges at Missouri
The Tigers qualified for the NCAA Tournament the year before Micah Linthacum arrived on campus. With Sophie Cunningham, the school’s all-time leading scorer, having departed for the WNBA, the program entered a new era with plenty of question marks.
Pingeton’s team struggled during Micah Linthacum’s redshirt season, finishing 9-22 overall. The COVID-plagued 2020-21 season was not much better, as the Tigers finished 9-13 with Micah Linthacum appearing in 10 games. She did manage to land on the SEC’s Winter Academic Honor roll that year.
Sarah Linthacum arrived before the 2021 season, and there were certainly benefits to having an older sibling who had already gone through the grind of collegiate athletics.
“I was just coming to her every day being nervous for conditioning,” Sarah Linthacum said. “She would always be like, ‘Sarah, you’re fine, it’s gonna be OK.’ She would always calm me down and keep me grounded.”
Sarah Linthacum adjusted to life as a Division 1 athlete and appeared in 15 games during her freshman season, shooting 63% from the floor. Similar to Micah Linthacum, Sarah Linthacum also had success off the court. She placed on the First-Year SEC All-Academic Honor Roll in 2021-22.
While they were close growing up, the sisters’ relationship has seemed to only become stronger while they have been playing together at MU.
"For me, just going to practice every day, riding together, living together; that bond is just so much closer than it ever was,” Sarah Linthacum said. “With college athletics, the amount of time that you spend with all your teammates is just crazy."
During the current season, both Micah and Sarah Linthacum have filled voids, caused by injuries or inconsistencies, when needed.
Sarah Linthacum played a career-high 29 minutes and recorded 13 rebounds against UMass on Dec. 3, and her nine-point outing against Bradley on Nov. 10 was a career high.
Micah Linthacum had a breakout game against Omaha on Dec. 9, recording 12 points and two assists in 21 minutes of action, all of which were career highs.
In SEC play, however, their minutes have dwindled as the team has struggled. Between the two of them, only Sarah Linthacum has recorded more than 10 minutes in a conference game, and that came only once, against Kentucky on Jan. 29.
Regardless, the Linthacum sisters have played a vital role on the team throughout this season.
"Both of them are so selfless and are incredible teammates,” Pingeton said. “I'd go to battle with them any day. I love their heart posture. I love their positivity and their energy. It’s very consistent, and you don’t get highs and lows from them.”
That enthusiasm and energy is visible on the court. Micah and Sarah Linthacum are notorious for being some of the most vocal members of the team, and they give thunderous two-handed high-fives whenever their team makes a great play.
Pingeton explained that, in college athletics especially, there are many instances of athletes being upset with playing time and becoming a form of “cancer” to the locker room that brings everybody down. Sarah and Micah Linthacum have been the opposite during their time in Columbia.
“Even though I know they're not satisfied with their role, they've embraced it, and they truly try to show up and be the best versions of themselves,” Pingeton said.
Their teammates take notice as well. Senior forward Hayley Frank cites the consistency of their attitudes as something that inspires the rest of the team.
"The selflessness they have, the positive energy they bring,” Frank said, “no matter what day it is, they always do whatever they can for the good of the team."
Junior point guard Mama Dembele agreed, stating that the sisters set an example for the rest of the team with their work ethic and that their constant energy is incredibly selfless.
"If what's needed is for us to be out on the court and be that energy giver, then that's fine,” Sarah Linthacum said. “If we're needed on the bench to encourage everybody and keep up the highs or to give people a spark, both of us are willing to do whatever the team needs of us."
Hannah completes the trio in 2023
On Nov. 9, Hannah Linthacum officially signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at MU. With Sarah and Micah Linthacum both having eligibility left, the three of them will all be on the same team together for the first time in 2023.
"Micah, Hannah and I all have different personalities, so I think it's going to be really interesting,” Sarah Linthacum said. “Hannah's definitely sassy on the court and gets into her emotions, but I think it's a healthy amount for her to show her passion. Off the court, she's a confident little firecracker, and I think that'll be good for our program."
The 6-foot-3 forward averaged a double-double in her junior season with 19 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Hannah Linthacum’s high school basketball résumé can hold its own against her sisters’. She is a three-time All-District performer and earned All-State, All-Conference and Academic All-State honors in 2022.
She also has plenty of skill on the volleyball court. She is a two-time All-District and All-Conference performer and earned All-State honors in 2022. While Micah Linthacum ran track and field in high school, neither of her older sisters had as much success in another sport as Hannah did.
On the basketball court, she averages just over 17 points per game to go along with 13 rebounds for the 15-7 Jays.
“She’s really a 6-foot-3 guard, because she handles the ball as much as anybody else on the team,” Jefferson City coach Kay Foster said. “She does all this despite being double- or triple-teamed in every game.”
Hannah Linthacum has carried on her sisters’ standard of success with the Jays. Through eight years of the Linthacum sisters coming through the program, they have returned Jefferson City to an elite tier of girls basketball while being exemplary representatives of the program.
“Basketball is something they do, but it doesn't define who they are,” Foster said.
Sarah and Micah Linthacum often watch their younger sister compete back in their hometown or when she plays games in Columbia. However, the pair is eagerly awaiting their sister joining them in Columbia next season.
"She has so much life to her, and her personality will be exciting, but it will also probably be annoying at times with the three of us all here,” Sarah Linthacum said with a laugh.
So, don’t get confused in 2023, Tigers fans. There may be three Linthacum sisters on the court at one time, or there may be three of them cheering in unison on the bench. Regardless, they will be making a positive impact on the Tigers' program in one way or another.
"Whenever we leave, my dad just always talks about leaving a place better than we found it,” Sarah Linthacum said. “With our faith, if we can just encourage people and not be selfish, we'll do that."
The trio of sisters will be giving their all no matter what role they are playing. Their father, grandfather and great-grandfather would have it no other way.