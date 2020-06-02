Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run, a local chapter of the Girls on the Run nonprofit, released a statement Tuesday condemning the "senseless murder" of Minnesotan George Floyd.
"Four hundred years of systemic racism in this country has led to feelings of hopelessness, anger, despair and fear," the statement reads. "People are exhausted by our country’s ongoing failure to acknowledge and address centuries of deeply entrenched injustice. As a country, we can no longer stifle, deny or ignore the root cause of these painful emotions.
"Protest is a powerful way to stand up for ourselves and others to build a better world. Now, we must come together to create lasting change that ensures life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all. I hope that we have finally reached a tipping point where true change can take place and healing can begin."
The statement goes on to include what the organization is teaching its members, including not being a bystander but being a "standbyer," putting yourself in someone else’s shoes to develop empathy for their experiences and using our voices in ways that matter, among other values.
According to the organization's website, it inspires its members — third-through-eighth-grade girls — to "recognize their inner strength" and "celebrate what makes them one of a kind" through a 10-week program that develops essential skills and establishes a lifetime appreciation for fitness.
Former Missouri women's basketball star also makes statement
Sophie Cunningham tweeted a statement Monday afternoon in light of all the protests happening across the country saying, "I hear you. I am listening. I stand with you."
"I may not know or understand everything you feel or go through but I am here to pray, be by your side, and fight for equality," Cunningham shared.
