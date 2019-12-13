The Missouri women's basketball's Southeastern Conference opener at Tennessee on Jan. 2 will now tip off at 4 p.m. CT.

The game was previously scheduled for 6 p.m. CT but is being moved because it conflicts with the Tennessee football team's bowl game.

The women's basketball game will air on SEC Network+.

David Egan will be CPS's next athletic director

David Egan will be recommended to the Board of Education to become the athletic director for the Columbia Public Schools district.

Egan will take over for Brian Whiteside, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Egan will begin his responsibilities as the new district athletic director at the end of the school year. 

He has served as the athletic and activities director as well as the assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School for the last seven years.

