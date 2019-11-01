The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will enshrine a handful of Missouri coaches and athletes who have left their mark on the mid-Missouri area.
The ceremony, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, will be highlighted by honoring Gary Pinkel as a Missouri sports legend. This honor will include the unveiling of a bronze bust. Pinkel was the coach for Missouri football from 2001-2015.
The other inductees include Jeremy Maclin, Leo E. Lewis Jr., Dr. Leo Lewis III, the Fry family, Medlina Wyre-Washington, Chris Gervino, Eric McDonnell, Ed Lampitt, Erle Bennett, Jim Scanlon, Dave Gill and Sharon Buschjost.
For tickets to the event, call 417-241-1551.
Averi Kroenke commits to Missouri women's basketball
Averi Kroenke, a 2022 graduate of Rock Bridge, announced her commitment to play basketball at Missouri on November 1.
"First off, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunities to play the sport I love. Next, I would like to thank my family for all the love, support and sacrifices they have made to get me to where I am today. Lastly, to all the coaches who have worked with me throughout the years, thank you for your time and dedication in helping me improve my game. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Missouri! Go Tigers!" Kroenke tweeted.
Averi Kroenke is the daughter of Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams and former St. Louis Rams.
Former CC goalkeeper signs for Major Arena Soccer League team
One of the most successful players in Columbia College soccer history secured a professional deal Friday.
Nicolau Neto, a goalkeeper, signed a two-year contract to play soccer for the Kansas City Comets of the Major Arena Soccer League, according to a press release on the Comets' website.
A 6-foot-4 shot-stopper from Brazil, this is Neto's second crack at the professional game in the States. He's spent the last two seasons playing with the Erie Commodores of the National Premier Soccer League, a position he left in order to work as a student assistant under head coach John Klein at CC this year.
“Coming from outdoor to indoor is definitely a challenge. I’m looking forward to learning with the older guys and hopefully I will succeed,” Neto said in the release. “My ability to use my feet is an advantage to me. I’ve always worked really well with my feet, and I think that’s going to be a huge asset that I can help out the Comets with throughout the season.”
In his lone season at CC in 2017, Neto broke school records for shutouts in one season (12) and lowest goals against per game average (0.39). For his efforts, he was named a first-team American Midwest Conference nominee, a third-team NAIA All-American and a member of the NAIA National Tournament All-Tournament Team.
"Nicolau comes to us from Coach John Klein’s Columbia College program. Coach Klein is one of the most respected coaches in the country," Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said in the release. "You know any player that plays for John is going to be an intelligent player, a good locker room guy and obviously a high-level player."