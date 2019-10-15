The Missouri women’s basketball team was selected to finish ninth in the Southeastern Conference by a voting panel of SEC and national media members, the league office announced Tuesday.
South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn rounded out the first half of the poll. In the second half, LSU was ranked eighth, followed by Missouri at ninth.
Last season, Missouri went 24-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play, and was one of seven SEC programs to make the NCAA Tournament. Coach Robin Pingeton recorded her 150th victory at Missouri and 500th career win overall.
Over the last four seasons the Tigers have played well at home. Since the 2015-16 season Missouri is 52-9 at Mizzou Arena, including a 7-1 mark in SEC games in 2018-19.
Missouri will host its first exhibition game Oct. 24 against Truman State at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri men's basketball ranked 13th in SEC Preseason Media Poll
The Missouri men's basketball team was selected to finish 13th in the Southeastern Conference by a voting panel of SEC and national media members, the league office announced Tuesday.
For the ninth straight season, the panel picked Kentucky to win the conference. The Tigers went 5-13 in the SEC last season and finished 12th, ahead of Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Missouri will host its first exhibition game Nov. 1 against Central Missouri at Mizzou Arena.
MU women's basketball picks up Aussie commit
Missouri landed an international recruit for 2020 this week, as Australian forward Sarah-Rose Smith announced her commitment to MU on social media.
According to Australian basketball website The Pick and Roll, Smith attended the country's selection camp for this year’s FIBA U-19 World Cup roster. She also won a bronze medal for Australia in three-on-three basketball at the 2018 Youth Olympics.
Smith will be the second Australian on Missouri's roster, joining Utah State transfer Shannon Dufficy. A team spokesman could not confirm the commitment because Smith has not signed a national letter of intent.
Three former Tigers selected in opening phases of XFL Draft
Missouri football was well-represented in the beginnings of the inaugural XFL Draft, and two of its former players will be suiting up just two hours east of Columbia.
Former Missouri wideout L'Damian Washington was selected in the fourth round of the skill players phase of the XFL Draft by the St. Louis BattleHawks. Marcus Lucas, another former Missouri wide receiver, was selected by the BattleHawks in the sixth round of the skill players phase.
Washington, who played for Missouri from 2009-13, spent time in the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs' organizations during the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons, but never made it into a game. He also played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.
Lucas played at Missouri from 2010-13, where he amassed 1638 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdowns. He's spent time in nine NFL organizations and most recently was a member of the Cowboys.
Former Missouri defensive end Jacquies Smith was selected in the fifth round of the defensive front seven portion of the XFL Draft by the Seattle Dragons.
Smith, who also left Missouri in 2012, compiled 13.5 sacks over two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2014 and 2015 NFL seasons before injuries derailed his career.