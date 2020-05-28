Missouri women's basketball will host TCU in 2020 as part of the Southeastern Conference/Big 12 Challenge.
This will be the third meeting between the two schools, with Missouri leading the series 2-0. Missouri has participated in the challenge twice before, with the most recent game a win over West Virginia in 2018.
Sents and Bohlken named Brad Davis Community Service award winners
Missouri volleyball's Riley Sents and Missouri wrestling's Jake Bohlken were announced Missouri's Brad Davis Community Service award winners.
Each SEC school names one male and one female student-athlete as award winners, and each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship. The SEC then names one male and one female student-athlete as conference award winners, with each receiving $10,000 post-graduate scholarships. Winners will be announced next week.
The Brad Davis Community Service Award is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis, who died of cancer March 2, 2006.
Missouri Golf Association now partnering with the Accelerated Golf Tour
The Accelerated Golf Tour is partnering with the Missouri Golf Association to offer golfers a chance to play at a number of two-day tournaments this summer.
The tour is designed specifically for collegiate and accelerated high school golfers to participate in two-day events across Missouri and Illinois. Each tournament has an entry fee of $165 per golfer. More information can be found at the MGA website.