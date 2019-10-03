The Missouri women’s basketball team announced an addition to its coaching staff in a press release on Thursday.
Tigers head coach Robin Pingeton introduced Robert Sausaman as the director of applied performance. He’s been involved as a coach for almost 10 years and was last the director of sport science and performance with East Tennessee State’s women’s soccer team.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Mizzou Women’s Basketball family,” Sausaman said in the press release. “Coach Pingeton and her staff have been unbelievably welcoming and the ladies have been outstanding with their attitudes, work ethic, and attention to detail.”
USA Softball announces 2019 Hall of Fame class
USA Softball, the national governing body of softball in the United States, revealed its Hall of Fame class for 2019 on Thursday.
USA Softball Missouri State Commissioner Joey Rich was announced as one of the eight inductees. Rich started his softball career in Marshfield, Mo. as a registered umpire in 1973.
Being involved in softball since he was 17 years old, Rich supervised programs in Carthage and Springfield from 1978 to 1998. He was named state commissioner in 2003 and was elected president of the national organization in 2005.
He’s also a member of the Missouri and Springfield’s ASA Softball Hall of Fame.
— Missourian Staff