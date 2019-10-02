MU women’s basketball TV schedule, game times set
Missouri women’s basketball game and TV times for the 2019-20 season were released Wednesday.
The Southeastern Conference revealed that during the course of the upcoming season, the team will play on national television nine times. The Tigers first nationally televised game will be during a nonconference stretch, as Missouri will host Illinois for the annual “Braggin’ Rights” matchup at 12 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the SEC Network.
At 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, MU will face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., to open conference play. After the SEC-opener the Tigers will play four consecutive games on national television on either ESPNU or SECN. They will play their first SEC home game against LSU at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 on ESPNU.
The Tigers will then host back-to-back home games against Ole Miss at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 and Auburn at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, both on SEC Network+. Missouri ends its regular season at 12:40 p.m. on March 1 in Alabama.
Along with the announcement, the SEC said the SEC Network will provide “whiparound” coverage to open and close the SEC schedule on Jan. 2 and March 1.
Missouri women’s basketball will have its first taste of action at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Columbia for a exhibition game against Truman State.
Former MU quarterback expected to start for Bears
It was announced Wednesday that former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel is expected to start this Sunday for the Chicago Bears.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Daniel will most likely start at quarterback for Chicago when the Bears face the Oakland Raiders in London. The news comes in light of a recent injury sustained by Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky hurt his left shoulder against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday but hadn’t officially been ruled out until Wednesday, when Nagy said he will “most likely” miss the game. Trubisky’s return is uncertain but Nagy said he is on a day-to-day basis.
Daniel played all four years of his college career at MU and entered the league in 2010. This will be his third start with the Bears and fifth of his career.
The Bears will face the Raiders at 12 p.m. Sunday in London.
— Matthew Rios