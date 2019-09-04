SEC women’s basketball schedule announced
Missouri women’s basketball announced its 16-game conference schedule on Wednesday, finalizing the Tigers’ 31-game slate for the 2019-2020 season.
Missouri opens conference play with a trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Jan. 2.
The Tigers play three teams — Mississippi, Arkansas and LSU — twice during the conference season.
Missouri’s only game against rival South Carolina is on Jan. 16 at Mizzou Arena and they face Mississippi State, last year’s SEC champions, at home on Jan. 9.
The Tigers start their regular season on Nov. 5 against Western Illinois at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia College basketball announces schedules
More basketball schedules were announced Wednesday when the men’s and women’s schedules for Columbia College were unveiled.
The men’s team starts its season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 against Olivet Nazarene University at Southwell Complex, while the women will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa to start their season at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 against William Penn University.
The women’s team plays its home opener at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Southwell Complex against Grand View University.
Both teams will begin start play in the American Midwest Conference this season with a doubleheader against Harris-Stowe State University on Nov. 21. The women’s game is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
— Missourian Staff