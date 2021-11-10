Missouri women's basketball gained a hometown player Wednesday afternoon, as guard Averi Kroenke signed her National Letter of Intent.
The 5-foot-11 guard is the lone signee for the Class of 2022 for the Tigers. Coming out of Rock Bridge, she was the No. 74 recruit overall and No. 21 at the guard position for her class, according to ESPN. Her junior year, she lead the Bruins to a Class 6 District 8 championship. In the stat book, Kroenke averaged 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 steals the same year.
"We are so excited that Averi is officially a Tiger," coach Robin Pingeton said in a press release. "We've been watching and recruiting Averi for many years and we are thrilled to finally add her to our family. She embodies so many things that we preach in our program—high character, positive energy, and relentless effort, and she is going to be such a dynamic addition to our roster."
Kroenke is a key addition to Pingeton's team for the future.
"Mizzou has been my dream school ever since I was little, and it means a lot to me that I get to represent my home state," Kroenke said in a newspress release. "I truly believe they can help me become the best basketball player and person I can be. I also love their style of play and the family culture is unmatched."
Averi is the niece of Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams.