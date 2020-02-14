Two dribbles, deep breath, follow through.
That’s the routine Hayley Frank uses when she goes to the free throw line. It is a rhythm that has proven effective for the Missouri women’s basketball freshman — as of Friday, she leads the entire SEC and ranks sixth in the country with a 90.1% clip from the charity stripe.
“I’ve always kind of had the same routine, and just focused a lot on always just sticking to it,” Frank said at a Friday press conference.
Frank’s mark from the line has been consistent from the moment she stepped on the court in the fall. She has only missed seven foul shots all season, and never more than one in a single game. Her percentage is the highest of any freshman in the country.
That effectiveness from the line has helped Frank become one of Missouri’s main contributors this year and one half of a strong freshman combination with Aijha Blackwell. But as you’d expect given the Tigers’ 6-18 record, it hasn’t all been easy.
Growth and hard lessons were one of the themes of discussion when the team met with the media Friday ahead of Sunday’s home contest against Florida. The Tigers struggled to adapt to a brutal nonconference and early conference schedule, leaving them well outside the NCAA Tournament picture with five regular season games remaining.
“You don’t know what you don’t know when you come in as a freshman,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “You’re big-eyed, and you’ve got a lot of things coming at you. It’s been really hard. This isn’t what any of us planned on.”
The adjustment was especially stark for Frank, who knew nothing but success at the high school level. Playing for her hometown Strafford Indians, she won four state championships and never lost a game in her final three seasons.
Once the going got more difficult this fall and winter, one of Frank’s focuses became learning to deal with the increased physical burden of the college game.
“Just being able to train my mind to kind of push through tired and fatigue, and keep working hard whenever it’s not comfortable,” Frank said.
After a run of seven straight starts around the middle of the season, Frank has evolved into a sixth woman role for the Tigers throughout most of SEC play. She is one of three on the team averaging double figures in scoring and has cleaned up her play by lowering her average fouls per game from 3.15 in non-conference play to 2.00 since the start of the conference schedule.
Against Florida on Sunday, Missouri faces an opponent locked in a similar battle in the lower half of the conference standings. The Gators boast a high-scoring freshman of their own in Lavender Briggs, who averages 14.2 points per game to lead the team.
A showdown to avoid the bottom four of the conference is not what anyone hoped this game would be, but don’t expect Frank to treat it any differently.
“Everything about this season has been a growing experience,” Frank said. “Looking back, everything from this season, I’m definitely going to take with me.”