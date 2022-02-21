With one week left in the regular season, we have reached the point where every game left matters in the Southeastern Conference. It could be for conference tournament seeding or last-ditch efforts to make the NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State is playing for both. After a rough start to conference play and losing leading scorer Rickea Jackson, the Bulldogs seemed destined to finish at the bottom of the SEC. However, a run in the middle of conference play put MSU in a position where an at-large bid was possible.
Taking three losses to Florida, LSU and Missouri did damage to their resume, but with games against NCAA Tournament teams Tennessee and Arkansas, there is a chance for the Bulldogs to climb back in the bracket.
The biggest game in the league this week was in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks rolled Tennessee behind another double-double from Aliyah Boston. The win clinches South Carolina at least a share of the regular season title and a victory this week would give them the outright championship.
Speaking of Tennessee, the Lady Vols have problems. Aside from being 3-5 in their past eight games, coach Kellie Harper’s group found out they were going to be without leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Horston for the foreseeable future. What looked like a team that could make the Final Four a month ago is now spiraling.
LSU and Florida remain in the drivers seat for a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers look to be peaking at the right time with four straight wins, including a thriller over the Gators on Sunday. Their matchup with Tennessee on the season’s final day could determine who finishes second in the conference standings.
Despite dropping a game Sunday, Florida continued its excellent conference season with a win over Arkansas. The duo of Kiki Smith and Zippy Broughton continues to cause opponents problems. Missouri will travel to Gainesville, Florida, in a pivotal season finale.
The middle of the league is still a logjam. The teams in sixth through 10th place are separated by just one game. The big matchups that determine how these teams will fare in Nashville include Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, Kentucky vs. Missouri, Georgia vs. Arkansas and finally Arkansas vs. Mississippi State.
One of the teams that stands out in that list is Arkansas. The Razorbacks will have a huge impact on how the SEC’s final standings shake out with three massive games this week. With the return of do-it-all guard Makayla Daniels, Arkansas has the talent to make a run in Nashville.
Another team that will be a tough out in the SEC Tournament is Kentucky. With preseason SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard leading them, the Wildcats have recovered from a 2-8 start in conference play by winning four games in a row. The highlight of the win streak was a demolition of Arkansas on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, when Howard scored a game-high 29 points. On Thursday, Kentucky will head to Mizzou Arena for what will be a double-bubble battle with the Tigers.
The sign of a good league is often its depth. The bottom of the SEC has proven it can give contenders problems as shown by Alabama’s double-digit win over Tennessee on Thursday and Auburn’s victory over Georgia.
Those two along with Vanderbilt and Texas A&M will look to play spoiler in the league’s final week and cause trouble when the 14 schools meet up in Nashville for the SEC Tournament.