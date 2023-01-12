In a game of runs, LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.
Lauren Hansen spearheaded Missouri’s offense. She scored 22 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
MU got out to a sluggish start. After struggling offensively against Arkansas in its previous outing, Missouri shot 2 of 13 from the floor in the first quarter Thursday. Very rarely did the Tigers create open shots for themselves, which prevented Missouri’s two leading scorers, Hansen and Hayley Frank, from getting into a rhythm offensively.
Meanwhile, LSU (17-0, 5-0) played to its strengths. It entered Thursday as the No. 1 team in the country in rebounding margin (+24), and outrebounded Missouri 15-6 in the opening quarter and scored four second-chance points.
LSU’s advantage on the glass, along with a balanced offensive attack that saw six players score, allowed it to take a 19-7 lead into the second quarter.
Missouri’s shooting improved in the second quarter with improved ball movement on the perimeter. As a team, Missouri (14-4, 3-2) shot 6 of 12 in the quarter and assisted on half of those baskets.
However, six MU turnovers allowed LSU to maintain a double-digit lead. LSUwas already gaining extra possessions on the offensive glass, and got gifted some more by Missouri in the second period.
In the final four minutes of the second quarter, LSU expanded on a 12-point advantage to take a 37-21 halftime lead behind nine combined points from Morris and Flau’jae Johnson.
With star forwards Angel Reese and former Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams each sidelined with two first half fouls, Morris picked up the slack. She finished the opening half with 14 points, shooting 4 of 4 from behind the arc and forcing Missouri to extend its defense in the first half.
For the first 5:30 of the third quarter, Missouri played some of its best basketball of the season. The Tigers forced LSU into seven turnovers, cutting off passing lanes and applying pressure on the perimeter.
MU’s defensive improvement sparked the Tigers on the offensive end. Mama Dembele got aggressive, slashing to the basket to score six points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Hansen added sevenpoints, and the LSU lead was cut to 42-38 with 4:41 remaining in the period.
Reese and Williams each picked up their third fouls during Missouri’s 16-4 run to start the quarter and went to the bench. LSU coach Kim Mulkey opted to sub them back in quickly, and it proved to be a beneficial move.
Reese, who averages a team-high 24.2 points per game, scored six points through the rest of the quarter, and Williams added two.The former Tiger finished the contest with six points, five rebounds and a block.
Missouri attempted to respond with 3-pointers, but shot 2 of 9 in the third quarter, which helped LSU lead 56-41 entering the final period.
Despite Hansen’s best efforts in the fourth, LSU maintained a comfortable lead as the game came to a close. Reese continued to take over on the offensive end, scoring 10 points on perfect shootingin the final period.
Missouri lost the battle on the boards 37-26, and Frank’s season-low 3 points added to the struggles for the home team.
Reese finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, recording her 17th straight double-double. Her second-half surge jump-started LSU’s offense when it needed it most.
The road remains difficult as SEC play continues for Missouri. The Tigers next head to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on No. 1 South Carolina (17-0, 5-0) at 11 a.m. Sunday. The game can be seen on ESPN.