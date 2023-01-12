Mama Dembele, right, and Hayley Frank huddle with their teammates

Mama Dembele, right, and Hayley Frank huddle with their teammates after losing against Louisiana State on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. LSU won 77-57, handing MU its second straight loss. Missouri will face off against No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 15 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

In a game of runs, LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

