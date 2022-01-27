Throughout the season, Missouri women’s basketball has been one of the nation‘s elite teams when it comes to shooting the 3, making 8.8 a game at a 39.9% clip.
On the other hand, Mississippi State has struggled. The Bulldogs make just 26.7% of their long-distance attempts and recently saw leading scorer Rickea Jackson enter the transfer portal.
The numbers told the story — Missouri should’ve had the advantage from beyond the arc.
That was not the case as Mississippi State (12-7, 3-4 SEC) rode a red-hot first half where it made 10 3-pointers to a 77-62 win over the Tigers (15-6, 4-4 SEC) in Starkville, Mississippi.
Caterrion Thompson set the tone for the Bulldogs. The graduate senior made three 3’s in the first quarter as Mississippi State jumped out to a five-point lead after 10 minutes.
Thompson did not stop there. She was instrumental in staving off the Tigers when they cut the lead down to nine with just over eight minutes left, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. Thompson finished the night with a game-high 27 points and seven made 3s.
Anastasia Hayes supported Thompson throughout the evening. Just a 28% shooter on the season, Hayes made three triples to finish with 20 points. Overall, the Bulldogs hit 14 3’s, passing their previous season high of 11.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton was not happy with how her team defended the 3-point line after the initial barrage from Thompson.
“We said we wanted to tighten up on other shooters and just didn’t do a very good job of that,” Pingeton said.
While Mississippi State was having its way from beyond the arc, Missouri struggled to find clean looks. Sharpshooters Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen found it difficult to get in the game combining for just 13 points. The Tigers are going to struggle when their second- and third-leading scorers are not putting the ball in the basket.
“They (Mississippi State) were really fighting to get through screens,” Pingeton said. “We could’ve done a better job setting screens. … I felt like we were a little bit of a magnet to the ball.”
Missouri will now turn its attention to another road game against Alabama. The Tide have been struggling but knowing how tough it is on the road in this league, Pingeton knows the Tigers will need to improve.
“We didn’t bring our best self today,” Pingeton said. “We have to take responsibility for anything that we can control and continue to work on our craft.”