"Live by the 3, die by the 3" is a good way to sum up Missouri (3-1) women's basketball's matchup against Oral Roberts (2-5).
In the first of back-to-back games this weekend, the Tigers found themselves a dogfight against the Golden Eagles, trading blows from beyond the arc all first half. Aijha Blackwell busted things wide open, scoring three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Oral Roberts' Ariel Walker came right back, hitting two 3s of her own.
While the court was drenched from the rain of 3s, the Golden Eagles' well started to dry up. Heading into the second quarter down by six points, the 3-pointers weren't landing for Oral Roberts. After a 13-1 run leading into the half, the Tigers turned the dogfight into a brutal beatdown. With a final score of 88-49, Missouri reached a milestone, winning its 800th game in program history.
"You know there is a lot of history there, with previous players and coaches, it takes a village," coach Robin Pingeton said . "Our fans, our administration, our supporting crew, band, cheer, dance, a lot goes into winning, and so it's a very good milestone."
Leading the Tigers to this huge victory was the new dynamic duo in Blackwell and Ladazhia Williams. Blackwell not only made it rain but also got in the paint and snagged some points, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Williams mixed her under-the-basket scoring with some mid-range shots, as she had the most points for Missouri with 14.
Flexing its depth has been on the forefront of Missouri's to-do list these past two games, and it did more of that against the Golden Eagles. Three players aside from Williams and Blackwell finished with double-digit points, including Hayley Frank, Haley Troup and Shug Dickson. Also, Blackwell wasn't the only Tiger to make it rain Saturday afternoon evening, as Shannon Dufficy went 2-for-2 beyond the arc, while Frank went 2-for-3. Dickson, Troup and sophomore Lauren Hansen each reeled in one 3-pointer.
In addition to being a high-scoring game for Missouri, this win was also one of its best defensive performances thus far. Leading the defense were Dickson and senior Nadia Green, both of whom had quick hands, snagging three steals each. Points off of turnovers and offensive rebounds also played a big role in the Tigers' 39-point win. Overall, the team finished with 12 steals and 50 rebounds.
"I think we really executed the game plan," Frank said. "Getting over on the shooters, getting in our gaps more and helping each other on their drive. I feel like we didn't give up as many easy baskets in the second half."
Fiery offense leads to an explosive defense for the Tigers. They limited one of Oral Roberts' main scorers in Regan Schumacher, who went scoreless after coming in averaging 10.5 points a game. The Golden Eagles were forced to rely heavily on true-freshman Tierney Coleman and senior Keni Jo Lippe. Despite finishing with a combined 32 points, the duo was nowhere near enough to combat the mirage of scorers from Missouri.
This sort of performance is to be expected from Missouri when playing a smaller school in the Golden Eagles. However, there is still room for improvement.
Missouri went 10 of 25 from the free-throw line compared to Oral Roberts who converted 65.4% of its free throws. This gap, along with the 18 turnovers committed by the Tigers are mistakes that could come back to haunt them during the season.
"These games right now it is not about the scoreboard, it's about being assignment correct, effort, intensity, focus, and 50-50 plays," Pingeton said. "I think we did a better job defensively in the second half but we still bailed them out too much. There's just a lot of room for improvement, but with that being said, tomorrow is another opportunity to show up on somethings."
With less than 24 hours between games, the Tigers head into their final game of the week with heaps of motivation. Back-to-back wins, team confidence and comfortability on the court make the busy schedule well worth it.
"I'm feeling more comfortable especially with all my teammates, and coach P is also helping me a lot," Mama Dembele said. "So I guess we just need some time and once we get all of the pieces together it's going to be really good."
Missouri will play Southern Illinois at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.