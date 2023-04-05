Missouri center Jayla Kelly turns around with the ball (copy)

Missouri center Jayla Kelly turns around with the ball during a game against UT Martin on Nov. 17 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Kelly announced Wednesday that she has entered the transfer portal.

 Cara Penquite/Missourian

Missouri women's basketball center Jayla Kelly plans to enter the transfer portal, the junior announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Kelly, a 6-foot-3 junior out of St. Louis, appeared in 58 games over three seasons for the Tigers. After averaging less than six minutes per game in both of her first two seasons at Missouri, Kelly started 21 games in the 2022-23 season.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you