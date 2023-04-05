Missouri women's basketball center Jayla Kelly plans to enter the transfer portal, the junior announced Wednesday on Twitter.
Kelly, a 6-foot-3 junior out of St. Louis, appeared in 58 games over three seasons for the Tigers. After averaging less than six minutes per game in both of her first two seasons at Missouri, Kelly started 21 games in the 2022-23 season.
The Chesterfield native averaged 3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game last season. Kelly's best game came against Tennessee on Jan. 22, when she recorded a career-high 14 points and four assists.
Kelly showed flashes of being effective in the paint, but inconsistencies against SEC-caliber bigs prevented her from taking the next step in her development. Instead, Hayley Frank and Sara-Rose Smith played the majority of the minutes down low.
Robin Pingeton will likely search for some size in the transfer portal with the loss of Kelly. The Tigers are in need of a true center that can be effective on the glass after rebounding struggles plagued this team throughout the past season.
Kelly becomes the second Tiger to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following senior guard Lauren Hansen.