Every women’s basketball team in the Southeastern Conference has now played two league games. Some teams have surprised thus far, while others have disappointed.
With 13 of the 14 teams still above .500, here’s where each squad stands:
1. South Carolina (14-0, 2-0 SEC)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Auburn, Sunday at Mississippi State
Preseason media poll ranking: 1st
The reigning national champions have picked up right where they left off last season. The No. 1 Gamecocks have three ranked wins to their name thus far and won by a combined 59 points in their first two conference games. Aliyah Boston (11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game) figures to yet again challenge for SEC and National Player of the Year honors, while guard Zia Cooke leads the Gamecocks in scoring (15.3 points per game) and is coming off a 31-point performance against Georgia.
2. LSU (14-0, 2-0)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Texas A&M, Sunday at Kentucky
Preseason media poll ranking: 3rd
In their second season under former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, the No. 7 Tigers have cruised to an unbeaten start. While LSU has yet to be challenged extensively, it made short work of Arkansas in its conference opener and has scored more than 80 points in every game but two this season.
3. Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Vanderbilt, Sunday at Texas A&M
Preseason media poll ranking: 5th
The Rebels have been one of the SEC’s biggest surprises thus far, with their two losses coming to No. 8 Utah and No. 17 Oklahoma.
Fresh off a road win over rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss appears to be a strong contender in the league. Its schedule is fairly backloaded, with the Rebels set to face South Carolina, Missouri and LSU in February.
4. Missouri (13-2, 2-0)
Upcoming games: Thursday at Alabama, Sunday vs. Arkansas
Preseason media poll ranking: 12th
Behind veteran leadership from Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen, the Tigers grinded out wins over Kentucky and Auburn to start another conference season 2-0. This time around, they hope to keep stacking up wins instead of faltering like last year, when a promising start failed to yield an NCAA Tournament appearance.
5. Arkansas (14-3, 1-1)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Florida, Sunday at Missouri
Preseason media poll ranking: 4th
The Razorbacks began the season 13-0 thanks in large part to wins over then-No. 25 Kansas State and Clemson. Their strong start was followed by losses to No. 18 Oregon, South Florida and LSU. After a 69-45 loss to the Tigers, Arkansas rebounded with a 71-50 win over Kentucky.
6. Tennessee (10-6, 2-0)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Mississippi State, Sunday at Vanderbilt
Preseason media poll ranking: 2nd
After stumbling to a 2-4 start to the season, the Lady Vols have rebounded nicely. Wins over Florida and Alabama to begin conference play helped right the ship, and Tennessee appears to be playing better basketball than it was early on. The Lady Vols certainly have the talent to finish in the top three of the conference.
7. Alabama (12-3, 1-1)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Missouri, Sunday at Auburn
Preseason media poll ranking: 10th
The Crimson Tide are another team that had meager preseason expectations yet has surprised many thus far. Alabama took down Georgia before falling to Tennessee, but outside of a loss to Utah, they have largely been untested.
8. Florida (12-3, 1-1)
Upcoming games: Thursday at Arkansas, Sunday vs. Georgia
Preseason media poll ranking: 6th
After an early-season loss to Florida State, the Gators reeled off ninestraight wins before falling to Oklahoma and Tennessee in back-to-back games. Florida rebounded to take down Texas A&M 55-48 on Sunday.
9. Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1)
Upcoming games: Thursday at Tennessee, Sunday vs. South Carolina
Preseason media poll ranking: 8th
Despite a tough loss to South Dakota State early in the season, the Bulldogs remain a contender in the SEC. They opened up the conference season with a 72-44 win over Vanderbilt but allowed Ole Miss to rally in the second half for a victory.
10. Georgia (11-5, 0-2)
Upcoming games: Thursday vs. Kentucky, Sunday at Florida
Preseason media poll ranking: 9th
The Bulldogs began the season 7-0, with wins over Georgia Tech and Wisconsin, before they fell to Seton Hall. They have since lost to No. 10 NC State, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina. Still, Georgia has the roster to challenge for an NCAA Tournament berth come March.
11. Auburn (10-4, 0-2)
Upcoming games: Thursday at South Carolina, Sunday vs. Alabama
Preseason media poll ranking: 13th
After stints at Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Texas in a variety of roles, Tigers coach Johnnie Harris appears to have the Tigers on the right track in her second season at the helm. Despite losing to Ole Miss and Missouri to start the conference season, Auburn has plenty of talent and a lot of promising young players. Aicha Coulibaly averages 16.7 points per game, putting her in consideration to be a first-team All-SEC performer.
12. Kentucky (8-6, 0-2)
Upcoming games: Thursday at Georgia, Sunday vs. LSU
Preseason media poll ranking: 7th
The Wildcats have been perhaps the biggest disappointment so far this season. With head-scratching losses to Murray State and Florida Gulf Coast and an 0-2 start to conference play, Kentucky has a long way to go in order to get back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.
13. Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2)
Upcoming games: Thursday at Ole Miss, Sunday vs. Tennessee
Preseason media poll ranking: 14th
The Commodores picked up a couple of tough losses (UT-Martin, East Tennessee State, Northern Iowa) in nonconference play. Vanderbilt began SEC play with a 72-44 loss to Mississippi State and an 88-63 defeat at the hands of LSU.
14. Texas A&M (5-7, 0-2)
Upcoming games: Thursday at LSU, Sunday vs. Ole Miss
Preseason media poll ranking: 11th
It has been a tough start to the 2022-23 campaign for an Aggies squad many thought would take a moderate step forward a year after finishing 14-15. Instead, Texas A&M has have struggled to find any form of consistency, with just one win in its last seven games.