Missouri women's basketball looked like a team that knew it needed a win after the first quarter of its matchup against Florida. The Tigers finished the first quarter on an 11-2 run, holding the Gators without a field goal for the final 6:17, and appeared well on their way to ending the regular season with wins in three of their last four games.
But from the moment the second quarter began, the momentum had flipped. A combination of early fouls and empty possessions took Missouri (17-12, 6-10 SEC) out of rhythm, and allowed Florida (16-13, 5-11) to quickly knot the game up. A Leilani Correa 3-pointer that gave the Gators a 22-19 lead they would never lose highlighted a quarter Florida won by a 19-6 margin.
Missouri suffered from the same ailments that it had throughout much of the year in its 61-52 regular season finale defeat, plagued by poor shooting and turnovers in an offense that appeared stuck in the mud for large portions of the game.
Missouri shot just 33.9% from the field and an unsightly 17.4% from deep. The Gators themselves finished shooting 30.6% but corraled 17 offensive rebounds and turn them into 18 second-chance points. Meanwhile, the Tigers only mustered two second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.
"(We) gave up 17 offensive rebounds, which is way too many," Tigers coach Robin Pingeton said. "We talked about that and ball security being the biggest keys to this game and 18 second-chance points, that obviously hurt us."
Missouri had moments of opportunity to take back control of the game, most notably a quick 6-2 run at the end of the third quarter that cut the deficit to six, before Florida's KK Deans connected on a deep three as the buzzer sounded to stop the Tigers' rally.
Missouri continued to try and claw its way back in the fourth quarter, but the Gators had an answer for everything the Tigers threw at them, never allowing Missouri to get within more than seven.
"There were plenty of opportunities, tonight was just a night we couldn't throw it in the ocean," Pingeton said. "I could sense it getting tighter and tighter for them and I just encouraged them in a timeout late the third I said, 'You can't play not to lose the game. You got to surrender the outcome of just playing the moment and play with confidence.'"
Hayley Frank would have been the lone Tiger to reach double-figures, if not for a 3-pointer from Lauren Hansen with three seconds remaining in the game. Frank led the Tigers with 16 points, while Hansen finished with 12.
Sixth-year senior Haley Troup, who holds the program record for games played, finished with seven points in her final home game.
"This is such a special community and a special team and program," an emotional Troup said after the game. "I'm just so thankful to have the opportunity to represent this university for the past six years."
For a Missouri squad that entered the matchup as ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme's sixth team out in his latest bracket, the loss almost certainly ends any path for Missouri to the NCAA tournament besides winning the SEC tournament.
Winning the tournament would be a near-herculean task for a Missouri team that would first have to beat an Arkansas program that has won nine straight against the Tigers. The road doesn't get easier, as a win would set up a date against unbeaten and unanimous No. 1-ranked South Carolina, and that would be the path just to get to the semi-finals.
"We've got to be able to close the book on this season and open it up for postseason and get ready for the SEC tournament," Pingeton said. "I think we all know March is a special month and you've got to find magic in a bottle and it's got to happen quickly."
Missouri will enter the SEC tournament as the No. 9 seed, and its matchup against No. 8 seed Arkansas at 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenville, S.C. will be the third game between the two this season.
The Razorbacks won the first two meetings by a combined 50 points, and Missouri's two worst shooting performances of the year have come against Arkansas.