Hayley Troup

Hayley Troup

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri women's basketball looked like a team that knew it needed a win after the first quarter of its matchup against Florida. The Tigers finished the first quarter on an 11-2 run, holding the Gators without a field goal for the final 6:17, and appeared well on their way to ending the regular season with wins in three of their last four games. 

But from the moment the second quarter began, the momentum had flipped. A combination of early fouls and empty possessions took Missouri (17-12, 6-10 SEC) out of rhythm, and allowed Florida (16-13, 5-11) to quickly knot the game up. A Leilani Correa 3-pointer that gave the Gators a 22-19 lead they would never lose highlighted a quarter Florida won by a 19-6 margin. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you