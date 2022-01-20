It was far from pretty but it got the job done.
That’s a good way of summarizing Missouri women’s basketball’s long-awaited matchup with Vanderbilt on Thursday night after it was initially postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers’ program. The Commodores showcased why they are known for their defense, holding the Tigers to two low-scoring quarters in the first half in Missouri’s 66-52 win over Vanderbilt.
“We’ve played so many great defensive teams in this league, but it’s a team that really doesn’t want you to settle in much in the half court,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “You’ve got to play on instincts.”
Missouri struggled to finish in the paint in the first half, shooting 38% from the field, compared to Vanderbilt’s 42%. Along with missed layups, the Tigers couldn’t find their rhythm at the free-throw line, going five of nine.
After halftime, Pingeton’s squad improved its3-point shooting and had more balanced scoring.
Junior guard Hayley Frank started things off scoring Missouri’s first five points, including the first 3-pointer of the night. Since Missouri’s layups kept rolling off the rim, and and-1 opportunities weren’t converting, it only made sense to rely on something this team is known for. Frank finished with 13 points.
Guards Lauren Hansen, Haley Troup and Kiya Dorroh each drained one from deep. Hansen knocked one down early on, but her third-quarter offensive performance is what gave the Tigers the momentum to break their three-game losing streak.
Hansen finished with a team-high 15 points, with nine coming from beyond the arc.
Vanderbilt held Aijha Blackwell scoreless in the first half and got her into foul trouble early on. Despite that, Blackwell still managed to get her 14th double-double, the most in Division I, of the season. She scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
“She played 20 minutes. I didn’t feel like it was that many minutes because (of) the foul trouble in that first half, but to come up with 17 rebounds is pretty darn impressive,” Pingeton said.
Missouri’s lack of a scoring presence in the first half opened the door for its bench. Forward LaDazhia Williams made her return to the court after missing the past two games due to a groin injury. She helped the Tigers’ post-game and their size, as she is taller than all of Vanderbilt’s players. She finished with six points after shooting 50% from the field.
Dorroh was another standout from the bench with a season-high five points. Usually, the freshman guard comes into the game to add aggressiveness defensively, and while she did that Thursday night, she also showcased her abilities on the opposite end.
“I’ve always felt like she had a chance to really be an elite defender for us,” Pingeton said. “Still continuing to work on her offensive skillset, but tonight I thought she she really had some great minutes for us and definitely made a big impact for us.”
After a defining third quarter, there wasn’t much the Commodores could do to combat Missouri’s fast tempo. Despite that though, senior Brinae Alexander and junior Kaylon Smith kept them alive. Alexander was the only Commodore to score in double-digits with a game-high 19 points and added three rebounds. Smith, who came into the game averaging 6.2 points, finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
It wasn’t Missouri’s cleanest win of the season but it should serve as a confidence boost heading into the rest of its conference schedule. The Tigers not only showcased that they can get the job done on the road but also that the depth on their roster can overcome a defense like Vanderbilt’s.