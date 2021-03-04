Close, but no cigar. That’s been the story of Missouri’s season in the Southeastern Conference. That story didn’t change in the Tigers’ 82-74 loss to Alabama at the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina.
A hot start pushed Alabama to an early lead. The Crimson Tide shot 10 of 12 from the to pull out to a 28-18 lead, but Missouri stayed on the Tide’s heels. Crashing the offensive boards at will, the Tigers found a way to slowly cut into the deficit in the second and third quarters.
The Tigers couldn’t find a way to stop Alabama senior forward Ariyah Copeland. Any time Copeland received a pass in the paint, it seemed like there was nothing Missouri could do to stop her. Copeland put up a double-double, scoring 22 points on 8 of 10 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Tide were able to depend on Copeland whenever they needed a bucket to break out of a scoring drought, helping them put an end to Missouri runs throughout the game.
Aijha Blackwell gave it everything she had, putting up a career-high 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Blackwell scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, including going on her own 7-0 run to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.
Missouri’s efficiency from 3 helped the Tigers stay within striking distance of the Tide. The Tigers put up a total of 14 3-pointers on 30 attempts. With Missouri struggling to produce down low against Ariyah Copeland, it needed those three pointers to stay competitive.
A strong fourth quarter from Copeland and junior guard Megan Abrams kept Alabama ahead of the Tigers. Missouri’s final push was brought to an end with 50 seconds to go, when Blackwell committed a shooting foul against Megan Abrams, fouling out of the game with the Tigers down 78-74. Alabama would hold on from there.
The Tigers had a clear advantage on the offensive glass, with Hayley Frank, Shannon Dufficy and Blackwell grabbing four offensive rebounds apiece. But despite getting 16 offensive rebounds, the Tigers only put up 15 second-chance points.
Missouri’s biggest issue was fouls. The Tigers committed 22 fouls to the Crimson Tide’s 11. Lauren Hansen fouled out along with Blackwell, and the Tide made the most of their opportunities, shooting 24 of 30 from the line.
“When the other team hits almost as many free throws as field goals, that’s tough,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
Missouri has found itself in many close games, but has struggled to close the deal all season long. The Tigers’ average margin of defeat against SEC opponents was 9.1 points per game including Thursday’s contest. Missouri has found itself so close down the stretch against great competition, but ultimately it was never enough when the buzzer sounded.
While Missouri’s hopes at making the NCAA Tournament have been dashed, their postseason may not be over. The Tigers still have a chance to make the Women’s NIT, which will begin March 19. The Women’s NIT consists of 32 teams and will not require a winning record, which leaves the door open for more postseason play for the Tigers. The tournament bracket will be announced March 15 following the NCAA Tournament selection.