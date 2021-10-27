With 18 combined wins over the past two seasons, Missouri women’s basketball enters 2021-22 with something to prove.
But life in the dog-eat-dog SEC can turn a chip on your shoulder into a boulder.
In each of the past two seasons, the Tigers have finished with nine wins and five in conference. From Sophie Cunningham leaving for the WNBA to the hectic COVID-19 season, the Tigers have been in a rebuilding phase for longer than they expected. And as this season approaches — Missouri hosts Lindenwood in an exhibition game Thursday — Robin Pingeton and her squad are pushing a heavy load.
They were projected to finish 11th in the SEC in the league’s preseason media poll and 10th in the poll of conference coaches.
Facing a league with three teams ranked in the top 15 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and three others receiving votes, the Tigers are back in the lab trying to shake off an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Here are some of the major keys to success for the Tigers in the season ahead:
The newbies
After the departure of seniors Shannon Dufficy, Shug Dickson and Nadia Green, the Tigers have five fresh faces to fill in the gaps.
Missouri added size from the transfer portal and in its freshman class with a pair of 6-foot-3 forwards, Old Dominion transfer Skylah Travis and freshman Da’necia Trusty. Only Ladazhia Williams and Micah Linthacum, both 6-4, are taller Tigers. The additions are vital to enhancing the Tigers’ post-game and rim protection.
“Sky and Neci I think have a really good chance at impacting our program,” Pingeton said during media day. “ I just think they change the game around the rim. They’re tremendous rebounders, tremendous shot blockers — both are pretty explosive with their ability to get out and run during transition.”
While both players are still “banged up,” Pingeton said, the hope is that they’ll be healthy in time to help upsize the Tigers in the paint. In addition to Trusty and Travis, freshmen Sarah Linthacum, Kiya Dorroh and Izzy Higginbottom join the black and gold, each bringing a different element to the squad.
Higginbottom, nicknamed “57” thanks to a 57-point game in high school, is a three-level scorer with a Hayley Frank-like style who can play both guard spots.
Dorroh’s contribution looks more like the other part of Missouri’s dynamic duo, junior Aijha Blackwell. The No. 47 overall recruit in the class of 2021, Dorroh averaged 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals. She’ll bring the physicality needed during close matchups. Sarah Linthacum, who also brings height at 6-3, will be an essential role player on both sides of the ball similar to redshirt senior Haley Troup.
“Sarah is just as blue-collar of a kid that we’ve had and just does the little things,” Pingeton said. “She is relentless in rebounding, assignment-correct and has been a great voice as a freshman to come in and have the ability to communicate well with her teammates.”
Defense leads to offense
The Tigers had seven losses last season by five or fewer points. Missouri’s defense was a major reason why.
In league play, Pingeton’s team ranked 10th in the SEC last season in scoring defense, allowing 73.6 points per game. That gave the Tigers a focal point in the offseason.
“That’s an area we really felt like we had to hone in on, and all of that comes down to our heart posture,” Pingeton said. “You know it’s about grittiness, it’s about toughness, it’s about covering for each other. We weren’t really good on the defensive end last year, and that hurt us.”
The key defenders last season were sophomore Mama Dembele, Williams and Blackwell. Dembele, who Pingeton said has gotten even quicker during the offseason, led the Tigers in steals with 35. Williams totaled 26 blocks and 10 steals. Blackwell’s presence on defense earned her 13 steals and seven blocks, but beyond the numbers, her athletic ability on that side of the ball makes her one of Missouri’s lethal weapons. Keeping that same energy on defense will not only be key to closing out close games but could help Blackwell achieve one of Pingeton’s goals for her this season: Making the SEC All-Defensive team.
Having in-person practices this offseason — last year’s were remote because of the COVID-19 pandemic — gave Pingeton’s squad ample time to hone in on defense and to implement different ball-screen coverages. The goal is to keep their opponents on their toes throughout these defensive changes, something the Tigers didn’t do much last season.
‘Out-teaming’ opponents
The chance to practice didn’t just give the Tigers time to expand their playbook but also helped solidify and create team bonds.
“This summer we spent a lot of time building chemistry off the floor, and I think that is important for us to have on the floor too,” Blackwell said. “Everybody knows what happened the last two seasons and the emphasis we have on defense and offense and just playing as a team.”
While the Tigers aren’t the biggest team in the conference and don’t have a loaded roster like South Carolina, they do have a crafted team presence they hope gives them an edge offensively. Missouri, despite its 10th-place finish, ended last season ranked third in the league in scoring. Getting the ball in the right hands is a big part of this squad’s effectiveness in its motion offense.
“It’s sometimes hard as a coach because you give up so much of the control to your players (in motion offense), but I think our players are able to understand spacing, understand who we need to really work to get shots for,” Pingeton said. “Our ability to spread to the court — we’ve got some tremendous three-point shooters, (and) we’ve also got players who have the ability to play off the bounce.”
Among the players Missouri will work to get shots are Frank, Blackwell and junior Lauren Hansen. Frank led her team in three-point shooting, finishing with 37 threes and 45.1% accuracy. She shot a team-high 53.3% overall. Getting the ball in Frank’s hands has proved to be a difference-maker for Missouri.
Blackwell’s contribution on offense gave her the nickname “Walking Double Double.” Averaging 14.5 points and 11 rebounds solidified Blackwell as one of the most reliable players for the Tigers. Although she isn’t as sharp as Frank, shooting 47.1% from the field, her ability to take over on offense is a skill the Tigers will need this season.
Coming off the bench, Hansen has the potential to become a go-to perimeter shooter. She finished last season eight three-pointers behind Frank and shot 44.3% from beyond the arc. The 5-8 guard is also a defensive playmaker whose 16 steals were third-most on the team..
Transitional seasons are never easy, and a worldwide pandemic didn’t make Missouri’s any easier. After some regrouping and reflection, Missouri has plenty to prove not so much to outsiders but to itself.
“This program is built on like gritty toughness and kind of having a chip on your shoulder,” Troup said. “I think the last few years we had so much success and being one of the only ones left that have experienced it — with the NCAA Tournament, SEC Tournament, the big wins. Finding our identity as a team and a program again — finding that chip on our shoulder will help us know what it takes to get back to those big stages.”