Missouri women’s basketball’s nonconference schedule has not been easy so far, and the road ahead might be even tougher.
The Tigers (2-4) travel to Mexico for Thanksgiving break matchups against the University of New Mexico and the University of North Carolina in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. Both of those teams enter the tournament with perfect records, and the Tar Heels and Lobos each are averaging over 80 points per game.
Missouri’s defense has only allowed an average of 75 points this season, but the team is only putting up 73.8 points a game. The only 80-plus point performances have come in overtime, one a 90-85 overtime loss to Nebraska. If the Tigers want to come out of Cancun with a pair of wins, they’ll not only need their defense to be on, but the offense will have to play a more complete game than it’s put together to date.
For that to happen, another career performance from junior Nadia Green would be welcome. Green scored a career-high 10 points in Sunday’s matchup against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, and pulled down a career-high eight boards.
Head coach Robin Pingeton started Green for the first time against South Dakota, citing her defensive performances as one of the reasons for the lineup change. If Green can combine that with another balanced offensive performance, the Tigers could see their record brought up to .500 after they started the season 1-4.
Green’s defense will be needed against New Mexico (5-0), whose top scorer is sophomore guard Ahlise Hurt. Hurt averages 17.4 points per game and has scored 20 or more in three games so far. She’s successful both inside the arc and from 3-point range, taking almost as many 3-point shots as she does 2-pointers.
Northern Arizona had the best success defending Hurt this season, limiting her to just eight points on an under-20% success rate on field goals and from 3. When Hurt isn’t leading the Lobos in scoring, fellow sophomore guard Jayla Everett is, as she dropped 29 against Northern Arizona. Everett hasn’t scored in double-figures for the last three games, however, so the Tigers might be able to focus more attention on Hurt.
The Tar Heels (4-0) aren’t an easier matchup, as they boast their own high-scoring point guard. Senior Taylor Koenen averages 17 points a game and has scored in double-digits in each of North Carolina’s games this season. She doesn’t attempt the number of 3-point shots that Hurt does, but Koenen boasts an over-50% average on made field goals and 3-pointers on the season.
North Carolina also has a strong inside presence that will lengthen the court for them and require more out of the Tigers’ front-court defense. Freshman Malu Tshitenge, standing at 6-foot-3, averages almost 16 points a game, but Missouri will have to worry about more than just her offensive production.
The forward is pulling down 10 rebounds a game, and her offensive boards are double that of her defensive rebounds. Missouri will not only need strong help defense low, but it will have to improve its boxing out and rebounding if it wants to control Tshitenge.
Hannah Schuchts is the tallest forward the Tigers start, but Pingeton might put leading rebounder Amber Smith on Tshitenge to match her physicality. Freshman Hayley Frank might also get the matchup coming off the bench.
Missouri matches up with New Mexico at 3 p.m. Thursday, followed by a game against the Tar Heels at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Cancun. Both games will be live-streamed on FloHoops and KTGR.
