After Sunday’s win over Lehigh, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton said she knew from the beginning that this year’s squad has a chance at doing something special.
The Tigers enter their eighth game of the season without a loss. This puts Missouri only two wins away from tying last season’s nine total wins.
Nonconference play continues for the Tigers with a familiar foe in Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Similar to Murray State — which MU beat 76-70 on Nov. 11 — SIUE is 0-6 against Missouri.
The Cougars (3-2) will have their work cut out for them again because the Tigers have been overwhelming their opponents on both sides of the ball.
“On the court, obviously you see different nights different players have been able to step up big for us,” Pingeton said after the Lehigh game. “I think that makes you a little bit more hard to scout.”
Against Lehigh, it was junior guard Lauren Hansen.
Against Columbia, it was guard Hayley Frank.
Against Idaho State, it was guard Aijha Blackwell.
Any given night could have any Tiger wreaking havoc offensively for opponents, which adds to the already threatening squad this season.
Just a year ago, Missouri was limited to two main scorers in Frank and Blackwell.
This season, its roster is deeper and has more scorers.
Hansen, freshman Izzy Higginbottom and senior Haley Troup have stood out offensively.
Hansen’s 34-point contribution against Lehigh was the first time a Missouri player scored 30 points since the 2018-19 season.
Her performance opened the doors for other 3-point savvy shooters on the team such as Troup and Frank to get open shots.
“The kid’s got that kind of firepower,” Pingeton said about Hansen. “She’s shifty, she’d gamey, she can score on three levels and so we see a lot of that during practice and now the big thing with that is consistency.”
Troup has made nine 3s this season and leads the Tigers with 26 assists.
Missouri’s scoring off the bench has been a bit inconsistent so far, but Higginbottom has been a bright spot.
While averaging 10.3 points and shooting 58.8% from the field, her accuracy from beyond the arc is even better, shooting 63.6%.
All three guards will make it difficult defensively for SIUE when it comes to who to lockdown when a lethal scorer is just a pass away.
Defensively, the Tigers have been efficient in holding teams below their average scoring.
The most an opponent has scored against MU this season is Columbia’s 80 points Saturday.
Missouri’s ability to force turnovers has been key to the defensive success.
Whether it be quick steals from Hansen and sophomore guard Mama Dembele, hustle plays causing jump balls or wear-down defense that causes the offense to fumble over themselves, the Tigers have been successful in forcing turnovers.
Against Columbia, MU forced 19 turnovers that turned into 28 of its 86 points.
This kind of defending plays into one of SIUE’s biggest weaknesses — holding onto the ball.
In their last two matches, the Cougars turned the ball over 38 times.
Although it won both games against Butler and Purdue Fort Wayne, SIUE can’t rely on a similar offensive performance and expect to win in Columbia.
Although the defense has shown improvement so far, there are still gaps to fill.
The Tigers maintain their zone defense and for the majority of games it has been successful, but this is mainly when they are playing with a lead.
In situations where perimeter defending is lacking and quick pace guards get Missouri in foul trouble, defense could be its downfall.
If the Tigers can keep a consistent defensive presence going, SIUE and upcoming nonconference matchups against Baylor and Missouri State will be more manageable games.
“Defensively, we continue to have work to do, we know that it’s November, it’s early in the season,” Pingeton said.
As a team, Missouri has looked more cohesive now than in the past two seasons.
A mixture of new faces in Higginbottom and freshman Kiya Dorroh and seasoned players like Troup, Blackwell and Frank have proved to be a refreshing mix for the program and the fan base.
“We’ve probably had three games so far that we bent, but we didn’t break and I think we showed resiliency, toughness to battle through adversity,” Pingeton said. “We talk about it every single day and the mission is to get to postseason to the tournament in March.”