Robin Pingeton knows anything can happen in the SEC Tournament.
She’s experienced it, too. Last season, her squad upset Kentucky to reach their first-ever conference tournament semifinal.
But as the current 8-21 record can attest, this isn’t the same Missouri squad that fought with Mississippi State for a chance at the championship match in 2019. For the Tigers to make any kind of run in the tournament, they need something a little different.
Something electric.
“You see it all the time in March,” Pingeton said. “March Madness, right? It’s called that for a reason. We’ve got to catch some lightning in a bottle.”
Wednesday’s opening round matchup with Ole Miss (7-22, 0-14 SEC) may be the spark, and freshman Aijha Blackwell may be the one to light it and start a fire.
The Rebels and Tigers have met twice already this season, and Ole Miss is the only team Missouri has seen multiple times that it’s been able to sweep. Both games were the closest that Pingeton’s squad has come to blowout victories in conference play, defeating the Rebels in Oxford 71-57 on Jan. 19 and then again at home 82-67 on senior day.
While Pingeton believes she has yet to see a complete 40 minutes from the Tigers this season, the matchups against Ole Miss may be the closest they’ve come.
The regular-season sweep of the Rebels and its lack of a win in conference play doesn’t meant Missouri can look past them, however. Third quarters have been the team’s undoing in games that they could have and needed to win, putting up less than 10 points in consecutive third quarters this season. And turnovers have further compounded Missouri’s frustrating moments this season — they've coughed up the ball an average of 16.8 times per game.
Both the turnovers and third-quarter performances can be righted against Ole Miss, providing some momentum heading into the second round against Tennessee.
But if the Tigers are going to have a shot against any team in the tournament, Blackwell has to play at the level she played to end the regular season.
The freshman, instead of getting stuck adjusting to one of the best conferences in the country, has risen to the occasion. Blackwell has consistently led the team in scoring in SEC play, and in her last six games has scored five double-doubles. In her two games against Ole Miss, she dropped 20 points and eight rebounds in January, then another double-double with a 20-point performance in February.
Don’t expect nerves from her in the postseason — expect an even bigger show than she’s put on so far.
Pingeton is quick to point out that Blackwell can’t carry the team to an SEC Tournament title, though.
“We’ve got games where different players or one or two players played at a pretty high level, but it’s a five-on-five game,” she said.
And she’s right — Missouri has other players that need to, and can, step up against Ole Miss and any other team the Tigers face in the tournament.
Fellow freshman Hayley Frank is one, and she’s been hot as of late. In two straight games, Frank and Blackwell combined for 42 points, and in a third, they combined for over 30. Senior Amber Smith will also be key to moving on to the next round, but she’s had mixed success against Ole Miss.
But if Missouri wants a run in the tournament, the three other seniors have to have some of their best games. Jordan Chavis’ 3-point efficiency can be deadly, but it's inconsistent.
Jordan Roundtree is a good downhill guard when she drives the ball, but she must be more aggressive to create open shots on the outside.
Hannah Schuchts is one of the best in the conference at swatting shots, averaging just under two blocks per game, but has had little to no offensive production. The Tigers don’t need her to put up 20, but even a five-point game would be a contribution that can make a difference.
Missouri can’t look any further than the next game, however, because in March, nothing is guaranteed.
Tipoff against Ole Miss is set for noon Wednesday at Bon-Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR.