Missouri women’s basketballcoach Robin Pingeton is trying to figure out when the team she sees in practice is going to show up in games.
“I’ve seen a lot from them the last six months and I’m proud,” she said. “It’s a bit mind blowing that it has not carried over to games because when the lights are brightest that’s when you want to show out.”
While Missouri has yet to play to its potential, that has not stopped the Tigers from getting off to a 2-0 start. They’ll look to improve their record when they hit the road for the first time in an intra-state matchup against SLU.
The biggest issue that the Tigers faced Sunday afternoon in their 73-49 win over Murray State was turnovers. Missouri gave the ball away 20 times. In the second and fourth quarters, though, the Tigers were much better with only two and three giveaways, respectively.
Pingeton knows there are no “magic” adjustments.
“We needed different rotations,” she said. “Our players played with pace and poise and to be honest more discipline.”
Turning the ball over will play right into the Billikens’ hands if MU cannot fix its turnover problem. SLU forced 18 and 21 giveaways in its first two games, which means the Tigers need to take better care of the ball.
The other area that needs improvement is Missouri’s bench. Aside from a spark from freshman guard Izzy Higginbottom and eight points from LaDazhia Williams in the season opener, the bench has mostly struggled. Williams was the team’s third-leading scorer last year and the Tigers desperately need her to get going before conference play begins.
Pingeton is confident that is going to happen.
“We had an opportunity to get some other players in the game and she understood that,” Pingeton said. “Day (Williams) is going to be a huge part of what we do moving forward.”
The bench’s struggles will not be helped by an injury to reserve guard Sara-Rose Smith. The sophomore went to the locker room during halftime of Sunday’s victory and did not return to play. She came back to the bench with a brace on her knee.
For SLU, the key is going to be getting its offense going. In their first two games, the Billikens have averaged 59.5 points . That is a number that needs to go up against a Missouri squad that has been efficient shooting the ball .
Ciaja Harbison has been the catalyst for SMU in the early part of the season. She’s averaging 19 points while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. This is no surprise given Harbison averaged 16.9 points last year. An increase in efficiency from the 3-point line could set her up for a huge season.
After the Billekens, the Tigers‘ schedule really starts getting tough. MU begins a stretch of tough games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams including Missouri State, Troy, Idaho State and Baylor, which is ranked sixth in the AP Poll.
Pingeton knows the Tigers aren’t going to overlook the task ahead of them.
“Everyone is going to be fired up for the game against the state school,” she said. “We have to take it just one game at a time.”