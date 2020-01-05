The lead Missouri women's basketball built in the first half slowly dwindled.
LSU fought its way back from down 21 after the first half to a six-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. The visiting Tigers came within two points of Missouri with under two minutes left in the game.
Timely free throws for MU (4-11) and missed shots from the charity stripe from LSU (11-3) in the final seconds finally secured the 69-65 win for Missouri. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Missouri and gave the team its first SEC win of the season. MU hadn't beaten LSU since joining the Southeastern Conference.
But what should have been a blowout win could have easily been thrown away in the final seconds in what was a tale of two halves for Missouri.
In the first, Missouri played a near-perfect game. MU was lights out on offense, shooting 53% from the field. Jordan Chavis kicked off a barrage of 3-point shots that seemed to come from everywhere and everyone. Chavis hit three from deep herself, capping her nine points by draining a 3 off the dribble with a defender in her face.
"I have to shout out coach (Robin Pingeton). She always believes in me. She's on me 24/7 but I love it, and she has the most confidence in me and that builds confidence for myself," Chavis said.
Defensively, Missouri had the perfect game plan — control the lane and make LSU shoot from deep. It worked against a poor 3-point shooting team in LSU that went 1-for-10 from behind the arc in the first half.
The game plan for Missouri seemed to fall apart in the second half, however, especially late in the fourth quarter. LSU used its full-court press defense to get MU out of rhythm and cough up turnovers, a signature of LSU's games all season. Missouri turned the ball over 15 times in the second half, double the turnovers it had in the first half.
"LSU's a really good team. I think Nikki (Fargas) has a great squad there. Obviously, defensively they can really turn you over, and I thought for our girls, who haven't been on the winning side of the box score for a while, to fight through playing not to lose versus playing to win is hard," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
The turnovers and transition offense of LSU caught Missouri backpedaling for much of the second half. Inopportune fouls under the basket sent the visiting Tigers to the charity stripe 23 times in the final 20 minutes of play.
It was the free-throw line that really saved Missouri's lead. While MU went 6-for-8 on free throws in the final quarter, LSU was 8-for-13. Four of those five missed free throws came from LSU's double-double machine Ayana Mitchell in the last minutes of the game.
Missouri's best players made the free throws when they mattered, from senior leader Amber Smith to freshman Aijha Blackwell, who came into the game shooting 52% from the line.
"I'm going to have to shout out Hannah Schuchts. She really picked me up and she gave me the most confidence. She said, 'Don't think about it, just hit them.' And I hit them," Blackwell said of her two late free throws.
That kind of team performance was what Missouri needed for a win. Four players scored in double figures, and every player who saw the floor except Nadia Green scored at least a bucket.
MU has lacked that kind of all-around production, usually relying on one hot hand to carry the scoring, leaving the team searching for someone to step up. Now is the time to put all the pieces together, as the toughest stretch of the SEC schedule starts for Missouri.
The Tigers see the first of three nationally ranked opponents when Mississippi State comes to town for a 6 p.m. matchup Thursday at Mizzou Arena.