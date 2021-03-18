As the seconds wound down March 4, Missouri women’s basketball closed out its one-game stint in the Southeastern Conference Tournament with an 82-74 loss to Alabama.
For more than a week after, the Tigers’ postseason fate hung in the balance. On Monday, the team learned its next step: A spot in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament against Fresno State, an unfamiliar foe.
“Excited to still be playing some basketball,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “This last week has been really, really good for our team, we’ve just been rejuvenated, refreshed, and have just been having some really good practices. After that last game, it just felt like there was more, it wasn’t complete yet.”
Despite finishing its season with a 9-11 record, Pingeton’s squad never lost hope that it would make a tournament. The optimistic attitude has been the theme of practices since the end of the SEC Tournament.
Defensive woes plagued the Tigers in the fourth quarter against the Crimson Tide in Greenville, South Carolina. Giving up late runs kept Missouri from closing out games against Alabama and Tennessee. Tightening up defense will be crucial against Fresno State (16-10, 12-6 Mountain West), a squad with a twin scoring duo in sophomores Haley and Hanna Cavinder.
“I’m pretty familiar with the twins, I’m pretty good friends with them,” sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell said. “I met them over social media, TikTok, kind of stole some of their TikTok ideas. So I’m looking forward to playing them and seeing their style of play.”
The element of surprise will be key for both teams, as playing styles are different in the Mountain West and the SEC. The impact the Cavinder twins bring to the Bulldogs’ offense, however, is pretty well known. In their latest win, a 77-72 result over New Mexico in the Mountain West semifinals, Haley Cavinder scored 22 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Hanna Cavinder is also a scoring machine, draining a season-high 32 points against UNLV on Feb. 27. With both guards averaging over 15 points, the Tigers will need to at least stump one of the two.
In addition to lockdown defense, Missouri will also want strong performances from its go-to scorers — sophomores Blackwell and Hayley Frank and senior guard Shug Dickson. Blackwell’s career-high 28 points against Alabama, part of her 13th double-double of the season, was a culmination of what Missouri’s offense has been hoping to grow into all season.
The flow and finesse have been brewing since the end of a COVID-related pause early in the regular season. Dickson has found her flow within the offense, averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 assists. Frank has even seen some improvement as she makes opponents suffer from beyond the arc. She averages 12.7 points with a 45.1% clip from 3-point range.
The possible re-emergence of junior forward LaDazhia Williams will also be a key to overcoming Fresno State in the first round. At 6-foot-4, Williams is taller than any Bulldogs player. Combining her height with her ability to post up under the basket and tower over other players will be a huge asset for the Tigers.
Pingeton said the squad has heaps of motivation heading into tournament play. No matter the tournament, no matter how unfamiliar the competitor, Missouri treats each game as a blessing.
“This year has been challenging, it has been a different journey for everybody in their own unique way,” Pingeton said. “We’ve been having fun this last week and a half of practice — fun getting inside the trenches, I mean they’ve been working their butts off. We’ve got kids who really love the game and so to just get the chance to play the game they love and care about with people they really care about is exciting for them.”
The first-round game of the 32-team tournament will tip off at 2 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. Depending on its result against Fresno State, Missouri will face the winner or loser of Friday’s game between Arizona State and Rice in either a second-round or consolation game Saturday. The entire tournament will be streamed live on FloHoops.