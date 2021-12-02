For a brief period in the first quarter, with 3:42 left on the clock, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville had the lead over Missouri women’s basketball. The Cougars’ full-court press was working, and the Tigers already had six turnovers.
And then Missouri’s offense clicked.
Sara-Rose Smith drained a 3 to tie the game, and MU went on a 10-0 run. The Tigers didn’t look back from there and won comprehensively, 79-46.
After the initial rough start, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton made adjustments to have the Tigers play downhill. The change worked, and the Tigers led by 17 points at halftime.
SIUE (3-3) stuck to its full-court press for the entirety of the game and in the process added another loss in its matchup history against MU.
Missouri improved to 8-0 on the season.
To get past the press, the Tigers needed their guards to show out, and for the most part they did. Except for guard Hayley Frank, who went two quarters without taking a shot, Missouri capitalized on fast-break plays.
Juniors Lauren Hansen and Aijha Blackwell led Missouri on offense with 16 points each, but it was more of a team effort. Hansen and Smith remained a constant threat from the perimeter and scored two 3s each. Smith finished the game with 10 points.
“I guess today sort of was different for me. So I had to fill in at the five positions a little bit, which I’ve never really done before,” said Smith, who played 27 minutes, her most as a Tiger. “Having my teammates wrapping their arms around me just saying, ‘Do this, do that,’ sort of talking me through it. I’m just really grateful to have the people that I do around me so to support me through it.”
Blackwell, Hansen and Smith were the three Tigers who scored in double figures. Blackwell led both teams in rebounding with 15 to post her fifth double-double of the season.
“I felt like Aijha in that first half was key for us,” Pingeton said. “I just think she showcased a little bit more of her skill set (in) regards to really being able to break that pressure with confidence. ... Very efficient and pretty impressive stat line for the minutes that she played.”
Haley Troup and Mama Dembele piled on SIUE’s problems. Dembele’s quickness got Missouri out of the press, as she recorded nine points and a career-high eight assists. Troup matched Dembele’s nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
Even though the guards stepped up, MU turned the ball over 19 times, only one less than the Cougars.
Gabby Nikitinaite led SIUE with 18 points. The 5-foot-11 guard was the only Cougar to reach double digits.
“They play really hard, they play scrappy. You know we haven’t played anyone yet that has pressed us for 40 minutes, so I don’t want to take anything away from SIUE,” Pingeton said. “But I don’t know that I feel like we were engaged at the level that we needed to be.”
Beating SIUE by 33 points keeps the Tigers’ win streak alive, but with a trip to No. 5 Baylor on Saturday, the Tigers need to be more efficient.
“It’s gonna be a battle. We know it’s gonna be a battle for 40 minutes,” Blackwell said about the matchup against Baylor. “Just two good teams going at it. I think it’s best that we prepare well, watch film and do what we got to do to walk into that battle ready.”