With two games remaining of nonconference play, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton and her squad have already accomplished a lot.
The Tigers (9-2) have tied their win count from last season and have an opportunity to surpass that against Southern on Monday.
Pingeton called the first half of Missouri’s nonconference schedule, “70 and sunny.” MU went on an eight-game winning streak before hitting a roadblock in Waco, Texas.
The two-point loss to No. 5 Baylor carried over to the Tigers' next match against Missouri State.
“I don't know who that team was at Missouri State. That is not us. That is not who we showed up to be in practices and games and for the past six months and so it was just disheartening,” Pingeton said. “These guys did a tremendous job I thought of rallying the troops and making sure we're in a good place to, you know, putting the next foot in front of the next.”
Missouri's last outing at Mizzou Arena gave the Tigers a much-needed win for the morale of the team. Rod Wave’s “Heart on Ice” was heard blasting from the Missouri locker room after beating Alabama A&M on Sunday. For the first time since losing to Baylor, the Tigers started to look like themselves again.
“It means a lot to me I guess because just putting the work in, just seeing the numbers, but it was a fun night for us,” Missouri guard Aijha Blackwell said during the press conference after beating Alabama A&M.
Junior guards Hayley Frank and Blackwell stepped up as key leaders in the bounce-back win. Both guards took charge offensively against the Bulldogs, dusting off the offensive struggles the squad had against Missouri State.
Frank led with made 3-pointers, going two of five to give her 17 points. Blackwell continued to earn her nickname ‘Walking Double-Double’ by notching her seventh of the season. The 6-foot guard reeled in 20 points and 20 rebounds in the Tigers' 69-55 win against Alabama A&M.
The Tigers also saw some solid performances from seniors LaDazhia Williams and Haley Troup as well as junior guard Lauren Hansen. As a team, they shot 53.3% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. This was a huge improvement after shooting 20% from the 3-point line against Missouri State.
Troup tied Frank with made 3s against the Bulldogs, giving her eight points and an assist. Williams continues to be an asset coming off the bench, averaging 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. Hansen matched Troup’s eight points and shot 42.9% from the field. Cohesiveness on offense was exactly the pick-me-up the Tigers needed heading into the rest of the season.
“For like the leaders on our team, it was big that we just kind of got back to a positive feeling. Just breeding confidence into our teammates, especially the underclassmen and just making sure we stepped up (and were) ready to play today,” Frank said.
This win wasn’t without fault though. Missouri continues to struggle to hold onto the ball, committing 15 turnovers against the Bulldogs. Foul trouble wasn’t a big issue against Alabama A&M, which committed 18 personal fouls, but it has been another problem for the Tigers this season.
“We've got to do a better job of not putting opponents on the free-throw line. We've got to do a better job of being a little bit more relentless on the offensive and with our rebounding, “ Pingeton said. “We got a lot of work to do and we're supposed to have a lot of work to do. It's December.”
Southern also turns the ball over a lot, averaging 17.6 turnovers. While on paper the Jaguars don’t seem like a threatening team at 2-7, they have a trio of players who can give Missouri some problems. Junior Genovea Johnson leads the team in scoring, averaging 9.7 points. The 5-8 guard isn't just the most offensively productive player for Southern, but she can be defensively overwhelming, snagging 10 steals so far this season.
Kayla Watson is one of the Jaguars’ standouts seniors in an upperclassmen-heavy roster. She ranks second in points per game with 8.3, and ranks third in offensive rebounding for the Jaguars.
Senior guard Nakia Kincey will go against Blackwell when it comes to rebounding. Kincey leads Southern in rebounding, grabbing 29 boards this season. Blackwell has 138.
Southern is the third HBCU team to travel to Columbia this season and will likely bring a strong defensive presence similar to that of Morgan State and Alabama A&M. This should be another game to help prepare the Tigers for conference play, however, if turnovers and slow offensive starts rear their ugly heads, the Jaguars can take advantage. If Missouri can continue to build on its positive momentum, it can begin another brief winning streak before conference play begins Dec. 30 against No. 1 South Carolina.