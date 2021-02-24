After a high-scoring victory over Florida, Missouri (8-9, 4-8 SEC) will set its sights on No. 20 Tennessee (13-6, 7-4).
Despite missing LaDazhia Williams, who was out with an ankle injury, the Tigers spread the scoring around against the Gators. Shannon Dufficy replaced Williams and put up a season-high 19 points. Shug Dickson, Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank all scored at least 20 points, with Blackwell putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds after missing the Tigers’ previous game against Georgia.
Missouri will need that kind of depth to defeat Tennessee, especially if Williams isn’t ready to go. Last season, the Tigers only scored 13 bench points against Tennessee, which proved to be part of what put the Volunteers over the Tigers. Missouri will need to get everybody involved, which hasn’t been an issue yet this season.
Missouri has lost its past two meetings with Tennessee, with the Tigers’ last win coming Jan. 6, 2019.
The Volunteers return all three leading scorers from last season’s meeting when Tennessee defeated Missouri 77-66. Rennia Davis, Tamari Key and Jordan Horston all put up double digits for the Volunteers, and the emergence of Rae Burrell as Tennessee’s top scoring threat will be a problem.
Tennessee shot 50% from the field in last season’s meeting, and the Tigers will need to play stifling defense to prevent the Vols from running away with the game.
Tennessee has struggled recently, losing three of its last four games. The Volunteers will be looking to break out of their slump before the Southeastern Conference Tournament begins, and a loss to Missouri would end any chance of Tennessee taking momentum into the tournament.
The biggest obstacle Missouri will need to overcome is rebounding. The Volunteers average 45.9 rebounds per game and soundly outrebound their opponents by a margin of 12.7 per game. The Tigers can count on rebounds from Blackwell, but they’ll need more players to step up to rival Tennessee on the glass.
Missouri’s key to victory comes down to reversing its worst trend this season: turnovers. In close games with ranked opponents, turnovers have been Missouri’s Achilles’ heel. However, the same can be said for Tennessee.
In Tennessee’s six losses this season, the Volunteers averaged more than 18 turnovers a game. Missouri needs to force Tennessee to make these mistakes and minimize its own.
The Tigers can stay within striking distance of any team when they shoot well. They will have to crash the boards hard and minimize mistakes. The inability to combine these tasks has held Missouri back this season; however, it has a real shot at an upset with a flawless performance against Tennessee.