A home game against a mid-major opponent might be coming at just the right time for Missouri women’s basketball.
The Tigers are off to an unexpected start on the season, facing a 1-4 record and looking to break a four game losing streak. It’s the first 1-4 start for the team since the 2008-09 season, when Missouri finished 15-16. If the Tigers want to continue their streak of four straight seasons in the NCAA tournament, a win is needed sooner rather than later.
Sunday’s matchup against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, which is looking at its own 1-4 start, just might be that opportunity to win. The Tigers hold the lead in the all-time series with the Cougars, going undefeated in their previous five meetings with SIUE. Yet, sure wins have been hard to come by for the Tigers, who have dropped three of their last four games to Northern Iowa, Green Bay and South Dakota.
The four-game losing streak has been characterized by poor shooting performances and an inconsistent defense, allowing for back-and-forth games that the Tigers have been unable to finish.
It isn’t for lack of scorers, however. Amber Smith has taken over the role of team leader and leading scorer in the absence of the graduated Sophie Cunningham, averaging 17.4 points a game. And the Tigers have a strong three-point attack, with Jordan Chavis, Hannah Schuchts and Smith shooting a combined 38%. Missouri might be able to rely on its shooters from behind the arc Sunday, as SIUE is allowing its opponents to shoot 32% from the 3-point line.
A continuation of the career-high performances from the bench, combined with more consistent shooting from the starters, could bring the end to the losing streak. Freshman Hayley Frank led the team in scoring off the bench against South Dakota, while fellow freshman Aijha Blackwell picked up career highs in rebounds and 3-point shots. Junior Elle Brown also posted a career high in points in the season opener against Western Illinois. But the starters and bench have yet to click at the same time, as the starters scored just six more points than the bench did against South Dakota and four starters failed to reach double digits.
The Cougars have faced some shooting struggles of their own this season, as well as a suspect defense that has allowed as many as 103 points. They’re shooting an average of 34% in their losses, and fell to St. Louis University in their last game on just 39 points.
The shooting struggles for SIUE are exaggerated by its largely one-dimensional offense. In their lone win, the Cougars started a five-guard lineup, and have gone with the five-guard attack in each game since. If the Tigers can lock down on the outside shooting and force the Cougars to drive inside or have to run their offense from the inside out, that elusive next win may be available to Missouri.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ and KTGR.