Missouri women's basketball has its last chance Friday to right the ship, before the Tigers begin a conference schedule that's only gotten better in the last few years.
That chance, though, comes in an Illinois team that's thriving and in a Braggin' Rights game that may be the closest thing to a rivalry for the Tigers. Not to mention they are coming off a 68-33 drubbing by Princeton on Wednesday.
The Illini (8-2) travel to Columbia to take on a Tigers team that is still looking for answers after a 3-9 start to the season and currently on a three-game losing streak.
Coach Robin Pingeton believes some of these answers may be in the rebounding struggles Missouri has had recently. They were expounded upon against Princeton, as the Tigers were outrebounded by 15 in the game. Most of those came in the first half, when projected first-round draft pick Bella Alarie played the majority of her minutes.
Missouri faces another strong rebounder, albeit a less experienced one, in Illinois' freshman Kennedi Myles. Myles currently leads the Big 10 in rebounds at over 10 per game and is the only player on the Illini roster pulling down more than five. She's also recorded four double-doubles in her young career.
But Myles can be kept off the boards. In one of Illinois' two loses, Illinois State held Myles to just two rebounds, both on the defensive end, limiting her second chance points. And in the loss to North Carolina, she was limited to eight boards and scored only six points. The Tigers will have to focus their attention on the young forward, if they are to keep her off the boards and away from the basket.
The Illini's 3-point shooting ability also poses a problem for Missouri, who allowed Princeton to shoot just under 40% and gave up four to its top scorer Carlie Littlefield. Illinois is shooting 37% from behind the arc, good for third best in the Big 10, led by redshirt junior Petra Holesinska.
She made 14 attempts from the 3-point line in the team's latest win over Evansville and is shooting at a 43% clip. North Carolina allowed her just two shot attempts from the arc in its double-digit win. Keeping the offense from running through her in transition, and especially the half-court set, would prove Missouri has shown improvement since its last drubbing.
While a win gives the Tigers some needed momentum heading into SEC play, Pingeton believes the record isn't all the team needs to take from its nonconference slate.
"Yes, obviously, every time you lace them up, you're competing to win," Pingeton said at a press conference Tuesday. "Everybody wants to win, everybody wants to win games, everybody wants to win championships. You've got to stay true to the process ... we've got to continue to look at those areas of weakness, but we've also got to make sure we focus on those areas of growth in our team."
Growth for Missouri may not be about the scoreboard, either. The Tigers are looking for a leader to come in and take over a game in the same way Sophie Cunningham did in her four years. It was most glaring in the recent loss, where Missouri tied a program record for fewest points scored in a game.
A win against Illinois may not just be about containing Myles and Holesinska, but seeing who the leader is that can take the Tigers into SEC play.
Tipoff for the annual Braggin' Rights game is noon Friday at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch live on SEC Network+ or listen live on KTGR.