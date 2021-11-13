Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton knows what it’s like to be a mid-major team with nothing to lose.
“I have coached at that level, and it’s a really easy pregame talk,” she said. “They have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”
Following a close victory against Murray State where the Tigers were down late, MU will look to improve to 2-0 when it takes on Morgan State.
In Missouri's season-opening victory, Aijha Blackwell led the way with 19 points. She was supported by Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele, who scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Missouri is going to need more from its bench as the calendar turns closer to SEC play. Freshman Izzy Higginbottom had a nice debut with nine points, but the bench only scored 11 points besides that.
“I probably should have gone deeper into the bench in the second half,” Pingeton said. “I think fresh legs make a world of difference even if it’s just for 30 seconds or a minute.”
Another thing that the Tigers are going to have to do better is perimeter shooting. Aside from Higginbottom, who went 3 of 4 from long distance, the rest of team converted only three of its 13 attempts from beyond the arc. That’s a figure that needs to change drastically for the Tigers to be relevant in a tough SEC.
For Morgan State, it’s going to be about getting up off the mat from its tough start. The Bears have dropped two games by double digits, including a 55-point blowout against No. 3 Stanford.
Adia Brisker has led the way in scoring for Morgan State. Brisker is averaging 12 points. The Bears are a balanced team with their three leading scorers returning from a team that went 12-4 in the COVID-19-shortened 2021 season.
Missouri should have its way in the paint with Carlene Shepard being the only Morgan State player over six feet. Look for LaDazhia Williams to have a big game off the bench after scoring just eight against Murray State.
The Tigers need to aim for consistency against the Bears. After shooting 66% from the field with only four turnovers in the first half against Murray State, Missouri's offense came crashing down in the second half. The Tigers failed to score for six straight minutes in the final quarter.
Even with that, Pingeton was proud of how her team responded and pulled out a victory.
“We had a huddle, and I got a chance to see how much we have grown in the last six months,” she said. “It was really cool to see them stare adversity in the face and get the job done.”