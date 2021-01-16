Now that the pressure to get its first SEC victory this season has subsided, Missouri women’s basketball has a little less of a chip on its shoulder. After being on the road for the past three games, the Tigers return home to face LSU in an attempt to maintain momentum from Thursday’s win over Mississippi.
Though coach Robin Pingeton’s puzzle is still far from being complete, games like the one against Ole Miss give fans a sneak peek at what the finished product may be. Sophomore guard Hayley Frank had a season-high 23 points to lead the Tigers to an 86-77 victory over the Rebels. Aijha Blackwell and Ladazhia Williams complemented Frank well to round out an offensive triple threat.
While Frank led the Tigers in the second half, the first half was filled up with a fiery shooting performance from Blackwell. The sophomore from Saint Louis went 4 for 4 from the field and scored in double digits by the second quarter. Williams’ contribution came mainly from the foul line. Her quick post moves and ability to draw fouls have been on display the past two games. Against Arkansas, the 6-foot-4 forward shot 80% from the free-throw line and improved to 87.5% in the win against Ole Miss. Her ability to manuver in the paint despite her smaller size against bigger defenders has come in handy against the length and strength of SEC opponents.
“It’s been a different feel, you know, I never really got much conference play, but the competition is really well so I just been adjusting to it each game,” Williams said. “I just prepare for it just like any other game, you know there’s always going to be size in the SEC, so I just try to not let it faze me.”
Any given game in the SEC can produce an upset and every game is a dog fight. Missouri’s next opponent is proof of that, an LSU squad coming off a huge upset win over No. 7 Texas A&M. LSU (5-6, 3-2 SEC) has been similar to Missouri both have been in the middle of the league pack so far this season. After losing to Alabama and Tennessee, LSU too had a chip on its shoulder and took its frustrations out on the Aggies in a 65-61 overtime win.
Key contributors to the win were sophomore guard Tiara Young, center Faustine Aifuwa and the lockdown defense for which LSU is known. So far this season Young has been a consistent factor in the LSU offense, averaging 9.5 points. Against the Aggies she was a force to be reckoned with, scoring a career-high 20 points. Aifuwa, returning senior for an experienced LSU team shined on the boards, snagging 11 rebounds and scoring 16 points. Her rebounding skills will be crucial against Missouri as rebounding was a bit of a sore spot against Ole Miss.
A more pronounced sore spot for Missouri has been turnovers. The Tigers had 18 turnovers against the Rebels and coughed it up 19 times in the loss against Alabama. Mental errors and succumbing to defensive pressure have been issues for Pingeton’s squad over the past few seasons and could prove costly against players like LSU’s Karli Seay, who had five steals against the Aggies.
“You look at Arkansas and they can score a lot of points in a hurry because of their fast-paced offense, and LSU is the exact same way, they can score a lot of points in a hurry just by turning you up defensively,” Pingeton said . “Nothing is easy in the SEC, especially on the women’s side it is just crazy. When you look at the net rankings and the success of this league, it’s a monster night in and night out but, again that’s what makes it so fun.”
Missouri and LSU will tip off at 6 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena and will be broadcast on SEC Network.