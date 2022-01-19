Missouri women’s basketball needs a win.
After two back-to-back overtime wins to open up Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers have lost three straight conference matchups. Now, Missouri (13-5, 2-3 SEC) is playing catch up with the SEC as it continues to struggle in the opening halves of its games.
Against Arkansas, the Tigers were outscored 19-12 in the first quarter and 28-18 in the second. This trend continued in their next match, as LSU outscored them 44-33 in the first half.
Another example of the need for a catch-up playing style could be seen Monday against No. 13 Georgia. The Tigers found themselves down by 13 points after one quarter of play and spent the rest of the game trying to close the fluctuating gap.
Margins like that force coach Robin Pingeton’s players to play with their backs against the wall and put pressure on Missouri's go-to scorers Aijha Blackwell, Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen. Although all three guards had solid outings against Georgia, with Blackwell leading the charge, it wasn’t enough to take down the Bulldogs.
“Obviously we’ve got a lot of talent in that locker room,” Pingeton said Monday. “It’s just SEC basketball, and you’re playing against the best of the best night in and night out, so the margin of error is so small. That’s really what we’ve been trying to hammer home.”
The cause of this ongoing struggle for the Tigers is a familiar problem. Last season, they were known for their not-so-great finishes to games that caused them to have multiple close losses. This season the problems lie in the first quarter and in some cases the entire first half. The beginning of game jitters has caused Missouri to not only fall behind but has also led to mental errors and turnovers.
“I just felt like there were some turnovers that really didn’t need to happen or attention to details,” Pingeton said. ... “I think that’s where we’re coming up short is — our focus, our attention to details or discipline to dominate the simple, so we clearly have some work to do.”
Missouri's upcoming battle with Vanderbilt (10-8, 1-3) can provide the needed platform to correct the mistakes of its past three games. But the Commodores won’t make things easy.
Vanderbilt has some key defenders on its squad that can take advantage of Missouri’s ongoing turnover problem in seniors Jordyn Cambridge and Brinae Alexander. Against Albany, Cambridge snagged a season-high 10 steals that helped give her team a 51-42 win Dec. 8. Along with her quick hands, the guard averages the third-most points for the Commodores with 8.9.
Alexander’s effectiveness lies in the paint. With Missouri’s LaDazhia Williams' availability unknown, Blackwell's size will be an even bigger asset. Alexander will be the main opponent for Blackwell, as she has 30 steals so far this season, only trailing Cambridge. Offensively, she’s an even bigger threat, averaging 14.6 points and shooting 42.4% from the field.
Even though Vanderbilt is no Georgia or LSU, falling behind against any opponent isn’t ideal for Missouri. To get back to winning and to its AP Top 25 campaign, it will need to showcase some dominance in Nashville. Beating the Commodores will remind fans what MU has going for its squad this season.
“I mean it definitely is not a good feeling losing," Frank said after the Georgia loss. "On this squad, no one likes to lose. A lot of it is controllable things, which honestly I think is exciting because we get a few of these things figured out, and I feel we’ll win some of these ball games against really good teams.”
The key to Missouri's success will be limiting turnovers to below its average of 14.5. Another key will be to avoid going cold so early in the game.
With shooters like Frank who average 14.7 points and shoot over 50% from the field, you would think the Tigers wouldn’t have as many scoring droughts. However, finding its offensive flow has proven difficult for Missouri in conference play. Taking time and finding great — not just good shots — will be essential.