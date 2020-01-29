Living in the past can be easy.
So no one could fault the Missouri women’s basketball team if it did.
The past was a better time for Missouri: Sophie Cunningham was a top-tier player in the SEC if not the nation, the Tigers had just made it to four straight NCAA tournaments and program firsts and records were set consistently.
One of those firsts came against Thursday’s opponent, Kentucky, in the quarterfinals of the 2019 SEC Tournament.
When the Tigers went up against the No. 13 Wildcats last March, Missouri had yet to earn a trip to the tournament’s semifinals. Behind 30 points from Cunningham, a defense that held Kentucky to seven points in the first quarter and a rebounding margin of plus six, Missouri secured that first quarterfinal win.
“Obviously that was a great win for us — we had lost to them earlier in the year, and got a big win in the conference tournament,” head coach Robin Pingeton said.
“But they’re a different team. They’ve got enough pieces that are different, and we’re a different team. We’re in a completely different situation. Right now, to be honest with you guys, it has nothing to do with what’s on the front of the jersey and everything to do with us.”
Pingeton is right — Missouri couldn’t be the same team after the departure of Cunningham for the WNBA. The Tigers face a 5-15 record as they enter the final month of the regular season, with just two wins in the SEC.
They’re still trying to figure out how to fill Cunningham’s shoes, and rebounding has become one of the team’s weakest spots. South Carolina outrebounded them by 31, and nonconference opponent Princeton pulled down 45 compared to Missouri’s 30.
Just because Missouri and Kentucky are different teams doesn’t mean the Tigers didn’t learn any lessons from the tournament matchup. Senior Amber Smith, who finished with 11 points and seven rebounds in last year’s quarterfinal, said limiting turnovers is the biggest challenge for the team.
The Wildcats turned Missouri over 20 times in last year’s regular season matchup and did so another 26 times in the postseason. It’s been a big weakness for the Tigers again this season, averaging 16.4 a game.
“We had more paint points and got to the free throw line [in the quarterfinal game],” Smith said. “It was somewhere around 20 points in the paint, and we got to the free-throw line something like 29 times, so just limiting our turnovers and outrebound them.”
Where Missouri has struggled, Kentucky has been the same great team that finished the 2018-19 regular season ranked No. 13 in the nation.
That ranking has a lot to do with sophomore guard Rhyne Howard. Freshman Aijha Blackwell, who played with Howard on USA Basketball’s under-18 gold medal winning team, called the Kentucky guard a “shooter.”
It’s a simple, yet accurate description of Howard.
The 2018 National Freshman of the Year has outdone her debut performance, averaging 23.2 points this season and dropping as many as 43 against Alabama on Jan. 9. She is 34 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points, and if she reaches that mark this season, she’ll be the second-fastest Kentucky player to do so.
“You can’t just take one or two things away, you have to be able to play honest and make her take tough, contested shots. If she’s hitting those tough, contested shots in our face then we’re still doing our job. Then it’s just getting the ball out of her hands completely,” Smith said.
Perhaps the key is to make someone else on the Kentucky squad beat Missouri. Pingeton has preached on being able to find small wins in the middle of a losing season. Here’s a small win for Thursday’s matchup then — a Wildcat other than Howard is the leading scorer.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network or on KTGR.
