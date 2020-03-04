GREENVILLE, S.C. — Everyone got a shot.
Jordan Chavis hit three straight 3s to propel Missouri to an early 17-7 lead.
Aijha Blackwell went off for another double-digit point performance, leading the team with 16.
Hannah Schuchts snapped a second-quarter scoring drought by converting an and-1 play.
Every player who saw the court scored for the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon in their first game at the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, propelling Missouri to a 64-53 win over Ole Miss in the opening round. Even Elle Brown, who averages 1.1 points a game and 8.7 minutes played, got in the action, her layup in the third quarter bringing the Missouri bench to its feet with a roar.
"When everyone is scoring, everyone is happy," Blackwell said after the game. "When everyone is happy, we're playing good basketball."
And playing happy, good basketball was key for the Tigers, who won despite once again struggling with turnovers and scoring droughts and allowing their opponents to go on runs. Blackwell, who was coughing up the ball early in the season but had seemed to right the ship since, turned the ball over six times.
And it easily could have been more, as she tried to force the ball inside past 6-foot-2 Ole Miss forward Iyanla Kitchens. The Rebels scored 20 points on 16 Missouri turnovers, one of those baskets being a layup off a Blackwell turnover.
Missouri also had trouble early on the defensive end, getting stuck between switching screens or going under them, leading to confusion on the court. A number of early possessions saw Ole Miss with wide open shots due to missed assignments, spurring the Rebels to a 9-0 run between the late first and early second quarters. Ole Miss also outscored Missouri 16-5 in the final quarter, which saw the majority of the Tigers' bench on the court for most of its minutes.
"We had some interesting rotations out there," coach Robin Pingeton said of the fourth quarter performance. "...Certainly you play to win one game at a time. But at the same time, when you have a little bit of a lead built up, you like to make sure you're trying to keep legs a little bit fresh for tomorrow."
But a hot start from the Tigers and a balanced third quarter were all they needed to seal the win and advance to the second round. Chavis' three 3s opened up driving lanes and allowed for uncontested cuts inside, and Ole Miss couldn't contain either shot.
The third quarter performance may be one of the best of the season for Missouri, outscoring Ole Miss 25-13. Senior Amber Smith had called her team's third quarter performances against LSU and Florida "lackadaisical," but the Tigers looked locked in Wednesday. Three of their seven total blocks came in the third, and Missouri combined that with over 57% shooting and a rebounding ratio of +5 — in a season when picking up boards has been a struggle.
Continuing positive performances and correcting mistakes will be essential for Missouri to make it past No. 6 Tennessee on Thursday night. While Pingeton acknowledged the positives Wednesday, she said she also knows the corrections have to happen in a quick turnaround.
"Still a little disappointed with our ball movement, especially early on," she said. "We have a tendency to hold onto it a little bit. I really felt like when we are in the area of six to eight passes per offensive possession, we usually get a pretty good look."
A few offensive possessions were all that stood between Missouri and a win in Knoxville when the Tigers opened SEC play in January with a 77-66 loss to the Volunteers. Success from behind the arc kept Missouri in that game early, but once again, scoring droughts in the second half spelled the difference. To hang with Tennessee, and if there's to be any chance at advancing to Friday's quarterfinals, the Tigers have to continue distributing the ball, shooting with success from 3 and winning the rebounding battle.
A repeat performance from Smith would be beneficial as well. The senior had one of her six 20-plus-point games in Knoxville, and combined with Blackwell's recent hot streak, another 20-point game could give Missouri a boost.
Tipoff between Missouri and Tennessee is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. Central on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR.