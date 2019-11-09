On Sunday at Mizzou Arena, Missouri women’s basketball will meet one of its most historically familiar opponents for just the second time in nine seasons.
Since the early part of this decade, when Nebraska departed the Big 12 for the Big 10 and Missouri made its own transition to the SEC, the Tigers and Cornhuskers have met just once after clashing 71 times from 1977-2011. That will change Sunday afternoon when Nebraska pays a visit to Columbia for the first time in eight years.
Both teams enter the matchup coming off home wins over mid-major opponents to start their seasons. Missouri edged Western Illinois 97-89 in overtime Tuesday as Nebraska defeated Alabama A&M 68-46. One game may not be enough to characterize each team’s style of play, but those early results suggest a potential clash between a high-octane Tiger offense and a more defense-minded Cornhusker unit.
Despite top recruits and starters Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank struggling with foul trouble, five Tigers still scored double figures in the win over the Leathernecks. That scoring depth could come in handy against Nebraska, which held Alabama A&M to 14 first-half points.
The Cornhuskers were led Tuesday by Hannah Whitish, who scored all 12 of her points from beyond the arc. Kate Cain and Leigha Brown provided 10 points and seven rebounds apiece.
The lone meeting between the two programs in the last several years was in 2016, when Missouri earned a 55-35 win in Lincoln, Nebraska as part of the Preseason WNIT. The Tigers’ four current seniors — Amber Smith, Hannah Schuchts, Jordan Roundtree and Jordan Chavis — all saw action in that game but combined for just 4 points.
Tipoff between Missouri and Nebraska is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. SEC Network+ will stream the action live, while KTGR will air the Tigers’ radio broadcast.