Missouri women’s basketball nearly lost its second SEC game of the season when LSU came back from a 21-point deficit Sunday.
Robin Pingeton’s team played an almost flawless first half of basketball, playing big inside to force a poor 3-point shooting team to take shots behind the arc and dropping 11 3s on the offensive end.
The second half was a different matter, and Missouri (4-11, 1-1 SEC) seemed to fall apart as LSU got to the basket at will and forced turnover after turnover. Poised free throw shooting saved MU in the end, but it was another example of how hard it’s been for the Tigers to put together a complete game this season.
If Missouri is going to pick up a second SEC win, there can’t be a repeat of Sunday’s second-half meltdown. No. 13 Mississippi State travels to Columbia for a matchup Thursday, and the Bulldogs are too dominant of a team not to finish the job if a comeback presented itself.
Take, for example, their shocking overtime win in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, when Mississippi State knocked out UConn. Top-tier play on the national stage has led the Bulldogs to a spot as one of the premier teams in the SEC. They’re consistently on the top of the conference, and if their 93-47 conference opener against Florida is any indicator, that isn’t changing anytime soon.
Even the loss of Teaira McCowan and Anriel Howard to the WNBA hasn’t slowed Mississippi State down. Sophomore forward Jessika Carter has filled that hole, averaging a double-double on the season with over 13 points and 10 rebounds. She’s dropped as many as 19 against Jackson State and picked up 21 boards against Marquette, and for a Tigers team that’s consistently been outrebounded this season, Carter will pose a big problem down low.
LSU brought a similar presence down low in Ayana Mitchell, and Pingeton made a change in her lineup in answer to Mitchell’s size. Redshirt senior Hannah Schuchts started in the spot freshman Hayley Frank had taken over earlier in the season, and in the first half, Schuchts was able to hold Mitchell to just six boards.
But when LSU began attacking the basket with more success in the second half, Schuchts ran into foul trouble quickly and eventually fouled out in the final minutes. Carter will attack the post early and more often than LSU did, so Schuchts has to stay out of foul trouble if she wants to be as effective as she was against Mitchell.
Beating Mississippi State isn’t impossible — the Tigers handed the Bulldogs a 75-67 loss in Starkville last season. But that Missouri team seems almost night and day different than the one taking the court now, and pulling out a win, even at home, is going to be much harder.
Pingeton and her players believe that the outcome of the nonconference schedule made them a more resilient team. They can prove that with a complete game against Mississippi State, and the momentum from Sunday’s win may be just strong enough to keep the Tigers in that groove.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network or KTGR.