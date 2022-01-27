Mississippi State is not a team known for its 3-point shooting like Missouri. But that wasn’t the case in Starkville, Mississippi on Thursday night. The Bulldogs came in averaging 5.8 3s per game, but largely appeared to have switched roles with the Tigers.
Guards Caterrion Thompson, Anastasia Hayes, and Aislynn Hayes flipped the script as they hit shots from beyond the arc as Mississippi State beat Missouri 77-62.
“They’re not statistically typically a great 3-point shooting team,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “But after they had their first couple we said we wanted to tighten up on other shooters and we just didn’t do a very good job of that.”
With Missouri struggling from deep, Aijha Blackwell stepped up. Though Ladazhia Williams started in her place for a size-heavy approach, Blackwell came off the bench and immediately got to work.
Blackwell finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, with seven points coming in the first quarter and four in the second. By that time, Mississippi State already had two players in double-digit scoring figures, with Thompson leading the charge with 15 points, including four 3s in the first half.
It was almost as if there wasn’t much the Tigers could do defensively to stop Thompson and others from scoring. Despite Blackwell’s bursts of energy coming off of the bench, Mississippi State couldn’t be stopped.
Offensively, the Tigers (15-6, 4-4 SEC) were trying to keep up with the relentless Bulldogs‘ scoring, shooting 45% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc. The biggest blow to Missouri however, was its inability to hold onto the ball. The Tigers finished with 20 turnovers, including 11 in the first half.
“Honestly, probably the most frustrating thing for me is just our ability to take care of the ball,” Pingeton said. “Mississippi State, they’re aggressive, they’re quick, they’re athletic, but there are still way too many turnovers that mean we don’t have the sense of urgency that you have to in order to have a chance to be successful in this league.”
Mississippi State scored 24 points off turnovers, compared to just eight for Missouri. The Bulldogs’ dominated on both sides of the ball finishing the game with 12 steals, with senior guard Myah Taylor leading with a game-high six.
Missouri also didn’t have the production out of Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank that it typically does. After getting into some early foul trouble, Hansen sat out for the majority of the first quarter. She never found her shot in the remainder of the game and finished with just two points. It was her first single-digit finish since her nine-point outing against Southern on Dec. 20.
Frank showcased some life offensively but it didn’t come until the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-1 guard had no field goal attempts in the first quarter and went 1-2 in the second. Without Frank and Hansen’s typical production, Missouri was outscored in all but one quarter.
“I’ve been coaching long enough that when a team hits adversity like they did it’s concerning because you know what can happen when emotions get involved,” Pingeton said. “You’re either gonna rally the troops, or they’re gonna throw in the towel and that that that can be a really powerful thing.”
Mississippi State not only outplayed Missouri but it was the grittier team, an aspect of the game that Pingeton harps on. After losing their lead scorer Rickea Jackson to the transfer portal and being down to only eight players, the Bulldogs were playing with a chip on their shoulder and Missouri was the team to feel the brunt of that chip.
The Tigers’ next game is against Alabama at 5 p.m. Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.