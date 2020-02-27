In Missouri women’s basketball’s past two games, it felt as though Missouri had evened the score when it came to its third-quarter performances. After scoring less than 10 points in back-to-back third quarters against LSU and Florida, the Tigers dropped over 20 against Vanderbilt and Ole Miss for a pair of Southeastern Conference wins.
The contest against Auburn on Thursday proved Missouri (8-20, 5-10 SEC) hasn’t quite righted the ship when it comes to its second-half performance, giving up 34 points in the third on the way to a 95-82 loss. The home Tigers once again struggled with turnovers and defensive stops, as Daisa Alexander, Erin Howard and Robyn Benton seemed unable to miss.
Alexander, Howard and Benton were Auburn’s (10-16, 4-11 SEC) three-headed monster, scoring 21, 22 and 23 points, respectively. They were responsible for 24 of the visiting Tigers’ third-quarter points, and made shots from seemingly everywhere — on the fast break, in the lane, from the charity stripe and certainly from behind the arc, drilling eight combined.
“We can shoot those same 3s next week and miss every one of them,” Auburn coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “I think they knew the importance of this game and we knew that Missouri was good on the offensive end, so we knew we had to be good on the offensive end.”
Howard, Benton and Alexander certainly knew when they were hot, exploiting a Missouri defense that couldn’t keep up with their production.
With time winding down in the fourth quarter and the game almost out of reach for Missouri, Alexander received the ball at the top of the key, wide open for a 3-point shot. Instead, she held the ball, waiting for a defender to break down and pick her up on the help defense. When Missouri did, she put on the burners and drove past the defender into the lane, drawing a foul from Hannah Schuchts. It spoke to the efficiency with which Auburn was clicking and the lack of Missouri’s answer.
Missouri wasn’t without its own production in the loss — it just wasn’t at the same rate as Auburn’s . Freshman Aijha Blackwell once again set a new career-high in points with 27, picking up her third straight double-double by adding 11 rebounds. Nadia Green matched a career-high in points with 11, and Hayley Frank and Amber Smith reached double digits as well.
Her team’s production didn’t trouble coach Robin Pingeton, nor did its half court defense.
“I think the thing I was probably most disappointed in was how we handled their pressure,” she said. “We talked quite a bit about it, worked on it in practice, watched clips on it and just didn’t do a very good job executing.”
Turnovers may have spelled the difference in the game, as Missouri forced 22 turnovers and scored 26 points as a result. Auburn picked up 20 and dropped 28 points off turnovers, but there was a key difference for the two teams — timing. The home team was forcing turnovers in a scramble to climb back into the game, while the Tigers from Alabama were picking up turnovers in the third quarter rout, drowning Missouri to the point where it had no answer.
The loss effectively knocks Missouri out of any WNIT hopes . A win against Auburn would have made a big difference in the SEC standings. Missouri can still earn a first round bye in the SEC Tournament in the first week of March if it beats streaking Alabama on Sunday and if Georgia loses to Florida. But the Tigers have to get past a Crimson Tide squad that beat Mississippi State and Texas A&M in one week.
Tipoff for Missouri’s regular season finale is set for 12:40 p.m. Sunday in Tuscaloosa. The game will be broadcast on KTGR and SEC Network.