What are the most important minutes in a basketball game?
For some, how a team starts the game is important — setting the pace early on and getting off to a quick start can spell success for the rest of the game.
For others, it’s how a team finishes that makes the difference — stringing together the needed defensive stops to pull back into a game or nailing shots to hold off a comeback.
For Missouri women’s basketball, however, the key minutes in Thursday’s matchup with Vanderbilt will be the first 10 coming out of halftime .
The Tigers’ last two games have been determined by their third-quarter play, or lack of. In Sunday’s contest with Florida, Missouri put together an impressive 26-point performance in the final six minutes, but that comeback couldn’t surmount a measly nine-point performance in the third quarter that ultimately doomed them in the loss.
After leading at halftime at LSU on Feb. 10, the home Tigers held the visiting Tigers to just six points in 10 minutes coming out of the break to surge to a 66-58 win.
In its 12 conference games, Vanderbilt averages almost 16 points in the third quarter, only scoring 10 or fewer points in one matchup. It has outscored opponents by 42 points coming out of the half, its best individual quarter of any this season. Missouri averages just over 13, being held to 10 points or fewer in three games, all losses. Over the season, the Tigers have been outscored by 72 points in the third quarter, the largest margin over any individual quarter.
After the loss to Florida, senior Amber Smith called Missouri’s attitude the last few games “lackadaisical” in the third quarter.
It’s an accurate description of her team’s performance Sunday. The Tigers started the second half with a turnover, then went on a run of turning the ball over three times in three minutes in the middle of the third. Missouri wasn’t aggressive or effective with the drive while their outside shooting was nonexistent. In a game that should have brought a sense of urgency, the Tigers seemed content to let Florida take it.
With time running out to make some moves in the Southeastern Conference, Robin Pingeton’s squad can’t be lackadaisical against Vanderbilt. A chance to earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament is still in the cards if Missouri can pick up a win in Nashville, as it currently sits behind the Commodores in the rankings.
Also on the line is a chance at postseason play in theWomen’s National Invitation Tournament, which invites the best team in each conference that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. As the top seven teams separate themselves from the rest of the SEC, it’s becoming clear that whoever holds that eighth spot will be in the WNIT. Missouri has some climbing to do to make it there, but winning out the rest of the season would give them the best chance.
That starts with the Commodores. But other key games happening Thursday night which affect Missouri’s ranking include Florida at Alabama and Mississippi State at Auburn. If Florida comes out of Tuscaloosa with a win, they’ll have a firmer hold on a chance for eighth place, while Auburn is also tied with Vanderbilt and Missouri at the bottom of the conference.
Missouri’s tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network+ or KTGR.