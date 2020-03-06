Micah Linthacum had a unique view of the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament.
Linthacum never played but had a better seat than any fan that stepped into Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. As a member of the Missouri women's basketball team, she got to take part in all the same activities as her team did, except for the one that made the most difference in its success — playing in a tournament game.
Coach Robin Pingeton made the decision early in the season to redshirt Linthacum, a top 20 forward in the 2019 recruting class according to espnW. With that designation, Linthacum saw every game in a rebuilding year from the bench and learned the game from a different perspective.
"I would say it gives me a perspective of knowing certain places of where to be," she said after Thursday's loss to Tennessee. "But also knowing and realizing when there is kind of like a momentum change on the court. Just knowing like, 'Hey, we’ve got this; we’re fine.' Just trusting each other in everything."
Linthacum would have certainly noticed those momentum shifts in the second-round loss to Tennessee. After leading 34-26 after the first half, Missouri saw its lead fade away as it was outscored 23-6 in the third quarter. A large Volunteers fanbase in the arena added to the swing in the game. While she didn't step on the court, it doesn't mean Linthacum wasn't active.
If one happened to glance toward the end of Missouri's bench during the matchup they would find Linthacum constantly on her feet. Whether she was shouting in celebration, pointing out holes in the defense or offense, clapping with enthusiasm or overall doing her best to add some oomph to the small Tigers contingent, the Jefferson City native was doing something. She wasn't still on the bench for the regular season, and she certainly wasn't still Thursday.
"I just think that really, that just feeds off of everyone, and it really helps," Linthacum said of her activity on the bench. "Also having other people on the bench, we really kind of come together to do that. I just care about everyone so much and want to be there for them, and be the good friend, the good teammate and sister."
When the 6-foot-4 forward steps onto the court next season for Missouri, she'll be making a much greater impact than she had the chance to this season. The Tigers' tallest active player, Hannah Schuchts, will be lost to graduation in May, and the next tallest is the 6-foot-1 Hayley Frank. In a conference that has a number of big and physical forwards, Linthacum's height and athleticism will add a new dimension to Missouri's game.
"I’d really like to work on just quickness and being able to react off of our amazing guards that we have," she said. "Just the dump downs and all the different reads and just really getting in the gym and working on my individual moves. But also just watching film, seeing how I can grow in the mental aspect of everything."
To add to the addition of Linthacum, Missouri has three transfers that will be eligible for the 2020-21 season and a pair of freshmen that will join the squad. Jayla Kelly, a four-star recruit, and Shannon Dufficy, a Utah State transfer with experience on the Australian national team, lead the group of newcomers.
While the Tigers lose experience from four seniors that made up the team's starting five, it can be quickly made up with the size and talent of the additions coming.